TD Basyang: Heavy rains expected in Eastern Samar, 13 other areas

(Courtesy of DOST-PAGASA)

MANILA, Philippines – At least 14 areas in the country are expected to experience heavy rains today and Thursday as Tropical Depression ‘Basyang’ enters the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

This was according to the weather bureau on Tuesday evening.

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In its 11 p.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Basyang would make landfall over eastern Mindanao or the southern portion of Eastern Visayas by Thursday evening or Friday morning.

Heavy rains will be experienced over Eastern Samar, Southern Leyte, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, Bukidnon, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte and Davao Oriental from Wednesday evening to Thursday morning.

Pagasa said this year’s second tropical depression was located 965 km.east of northeastern Mindanao.

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It has maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph while moving westward at 10 kph.

Basyang will move generally west-southwestward until Thursday, before moving westward, then west-northwestward through the remaining forecast period.

PAGASA said Basyang is forecast to gradually intensify while over the Philippine Sea and may reach tropical storm category by Wednesday.

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