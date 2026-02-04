As Bohol’s Virgin Island reopens, gov calls for shared responsibility

Virgin Island in Panglao, Bohol was reopened to the public on Tuesday, February 3. | Erico Aris Aumentado FB

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – With the reopening of Virgin Island in Panglao in Bohol Province, Governor Erico Aris Aumentado urged his constituents and visitings tourists to help in the island’s preservation.

The governor said that another case of destruction, especially on the island’s corals, would give the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) a reason to again have the island closed for rehabilitation.

“Atong awhagon ang mga tawo nga nakapahimolos ani sa ilang panginabuhian nga unta motabang og bantay aron dili ni mapanamastamasan,” the governor said in a recorded video appeal that he posted on his social media page.

(I am urging the people who benefit from the island for their livelihood to also help secure the place so this will no longer be vandalized.)

| Photo from Erico Aris Aumentado FB

READ: DOT trains Virgin Island vendors after overpricing mess

Virgin Island, locally known as Puntod Island, was ordered closed in September 2024 due to the vandalism of its corals, poor waste management and the presence of vendors who sell food and drinks at exorbitant prices.

The island was first scheduled for reopening on February 2, but the schedule was moved the next day to allow more time for reassessment and preparations.

Sustainable tourism

DENR-7 Director Laudemir Salac said that the reopening of Virgin Island, a famous destination for those who wanted to do shallow-water snorkeling and enjoy its sand bar, would be governed by terms and conditions and environmental safeguards.

He said that while tourist visits would boost the local economy, environmental protection should never be compromised.

“Ang intention natin is making sustainable ang pagbukas nitong Virgin Island,” Salac said.

(Our intention is making sustainable the opening of this Virgin Island.)

“Hindi na po mauulit yung nangyari dati. Gusto natin na maging sustainable itong opening ng Virgin Island. We make sure that the support of the interagencies has a bigger role. We cannot only make it with DENR,” he added.

(What happened before will never happen again. We want that this opening of the Virgin Island will be sustainable. We make sure that the support of the interagencies has a bigger role. We cannot only make it with DENR.)

Aumentado agreed with Salac that tourism could not be sustained if environmental protection would be neglected.

“We know nga ang livelihood usa nas component nga makahatag og panginabuhian sa katawhan. But dili man pod pwede nga ang atong environment nga pasagdan,” the Governor said during a short program and blessing that was held on Tuesday morning to mark the reopening of Virgin Island.

(We know that the livelihood is one of the component that can give a means of income to the public. But it cannot be that we ignore our environment.)

The gathering was also attended by Panglao Mayor Boy Arcay and other local officials.

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