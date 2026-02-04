Quezon City’s Asia Rose Simpson is Miss World Philippines 2026

The newly crowned Miss World Philippines 2026 and her court during the coronation night. | Inquirer.net Photo/Armin Adina

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Capping a long night of wits and glamor, Asia Rose Simpson of Quezon City was crowned Miss World Philippines 2026.

The 17-year-old beauty queen bested 23 other contestants from across the country and Filipino communities abroad during the coronation night on Tuesday, February 3.

Simpson also won several special awards, including the Beauty with a Purpose title for her advocacy on youth mental health, which she highlighted during the question and answer segment when asked about the impact of social media on society.

READ: Becoming Miss World Philippines: Winning more than a crown

“Mental health issues are on the rise. One in seven children worldwide experience mental health disorders, and the World Health Organization relays that 80 percent of adolescents don’t meet the recommended levels of activity,” she answered.

“That’s where SED initiative comes in, my sports and dance initiative that specifically advocates for the physical, mental and emotional health of today’s youth. Social media has so many benefits, it helps us all promote different businesses and organizations that helps us succeed. However, I think it has also used as a crutch for our creativity, for our social skills. So, let’s use social media responsibly,” she added.

Simpson succeeds Krishnah Gravidez, who reigned for about a year and a half. Gravidez was named the continental queen for Asia during the Miss World 2025 pageant.

READ: Tracy Maureen Perez: Cebu’s first ever Miss World Philippines

Miss World PH 2026 Crowns

Completing the Miss World Philippines 2026 court were First Princess Anne De Mesa from Manila and Second Princess Gabrielle Fuentes Galapia from Pampanga.

Five national titles were also given during the coronation night:

Miss Global Philippines – Valerie Pawid West from Ifugao

Miss Tourism International Philippines – Jayvee Lyn Lorejo from Davao Region

Miss Tourism Queen of the Year International Philippines – Lorraine Ojimba of Rizal Province

Miss Teen International Philippines – Olivia Grace Reilly from Sultan Kudarat

Universal Woman Philippines – Marizza Delgado from Filipino community of New York

READ: LIVE UPDATES: Miss World Philippines 2026

The national titleholders will be representing the country in their respective international pageants.