Signal No. 1 in Surigao del Sur due to Basyang – Pagasa

A bulletin issued by the state weather bureau at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026, indicates Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 is hoisted over parts of Surigao del Sur. — Photo from Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 has been raised over southern parts of Surigao del Sur as tropical depression Basyang moves west southwestward, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday morning, Pagasa located Basyang’s center at about 895 kilometers east of northeastern Mindanao, moving at a speed of 20 kilometers per hour (kph) with maximum sustained winds of 55 kph and gusts reaching 70 kph.

The state weather bureau hoisted Signal No. 1 over the southern portion of Surigao del Sur, including Cagwait, Marihatag, San Agustin, Barobo, Tagbina, Hinatuan, Bislig City, Lingig, and Lianga.

READ: LIST: Class suspensions in Visayas due to #Basyang

Under this signal, winds of 39 to 61 kph may bring minimal to minor threats to life and property, Pagasa warned.

Basyang’s track outlook

Forecasters said Basyang may intensify into a tropical storm within the day while moving over the Philippine Sea.

READ: Basyang: LIVE UPDATES

The state weather bureau announced that the highest wind signal that may be raised during the cyclone’s passage is Signal No. 2.

On the current track, the cyclone is expected to make its initial landfall over eastern Mindanao between Thursday evening and Friday morning, then cross northeastern Mindanao and the Central and Western Visayas before emerging over the Sulu Sea by Saturday morning, Pag-asa said.

It may then pass over the northern portion of Palawan before exiting into the West Philippine Sea, the bureau added.

Hazards over coastal waters

According to Pagasa, a gale warning is in effect over the eastern seaboard of Visayas due to “strong to gale-force winds associated with tropical depression Basyang.”

The northern and eastern coast of Northern Samar (Laoang, Palapag, Mapanas, Gamay, and Lapinig) and Eastern Samar will particularly be affected, Pagasa said.

“Mariners of motorbancas and similarly sized vessels are advised to take precautionary measures while venturing out to sea and, if possible, avoid navigation under these conditions,” Pagasa reminded.

After landfall, the system is forecast by Pagasa to weaken into a tropical depression and could downgrade into a low-pressure area by Monday, Feb. 9.

Pagasa urged residents in hazard-prone areas to follow evacuation orders and other instructions from local officials to ensure safety.

Northeast monsoon still in effect

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon, locally known as amihan, prevails over Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, and Aurora, Pagasa said.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will also experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to amihan, according to the bureau.

Localized thunderstorms are also likely to bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms to the rest of the country.

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