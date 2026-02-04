Public works corruption: ‘Draft partial’ blue ribbon report causes stir

Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III. | INQUIRER INQUIRER PHOTO / NIÑO JESUS ORBETA

MANILA, Philippines — A “draft partial” report of the Senate blue ribbon committee on its investigation into public works corruption—including a recommendation to charge former and incumbent lawmakers with bribery—caused a stir on Tuesday after it was circulated among senators and then leaked to the media.

Two Senate leaders maintained that it should not yet be considered an official report, hinting that it could still be revised.

In a text message to reporters, Senate President Vicente Sotto III said three committee members already signed the report when it was still not necessary to do so.

READ: Brice Hernandez: How ex-DPWH engineer built a flood of corruption

According to Sotto, Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri and Senators JV Ejercito and Sherwin Gatchalian had written the committee to withdraw their respective signatures from the document earlier presented to them.

“Because it’s not an official report. The official one will be discussed tomorrow (Wednesday),” Sotto said.

READ: Flood control probe: Lacson quits as Senate blue ribbon chair

In their letter, addressed to blue ribbon committee chair and Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo Lacson, Zubiri, Gatchalian and Ejercito said they were withdrawing their signatures in the hope that the panel would give them more time to study the final report.

‘For discussion’

“We understand that there are still additions or amendments to the draft Committee Report of the Committee on Accountability of Public Officers and Investigations on the issue of corruption on the flood-control and other infrastructure projects which was earlier presented to us,” the letter read.

In his message, Sotto explained: “That’s why those who signed withdrew. It was still just a draft for discussion.”

In another message, the Senate President stressed: “That’s a draft—far from the real thing. The partial version will only come out tomorrow or Thursday.’’

“Do not be misled,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lacson said the draft report was withdrawn because many panel members wanted to discuss it first, in accordance with the committee procedure.

A copy of the draft had surfaced on social media before Sotto and Lacson issued the clarification.

It showed the committee’s findings that two former House members, one former senator, and three incumbent senators—along with their respective flood control project contractors—“appear to be liable for direct bribery and should be investigated and charged accordingly.”

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