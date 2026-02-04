Cebu City buy-bust: Computer shop attendant nabbed, P340K shabu seized

File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A computer shop attendant landed in jail after anti-drug operatives seized P340,000 worth of suspected shabu from his possession during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Basak San Nicolas, Cebu City, on Tuesday afternoon, February 3.

Operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), together with personnel from Mambaling Police Station, carried out the operation at around 3:10 p.m. in Sitio Isla Alegre.

Police identified the suspect as alias “Nelson,” 36, a computer shop attendant and resident of the same area.

READ: Cebu buy-bust operations: Over ₱54-M shabu seized, seven arrested

Authorities said that the suspect had been under surveillance for about a month prior to the operation and was classified as a regional target-listed drug personality.

Seized from this possession were a pack of suspected shabu weighing about 50 grams, with an estimated market value of P340,000, along with buy-bust money and a cellular phone.

Intelligence reports indicated the suspect was capable of disposing of around 200 grams of illegal drugs weekly.

Custody and charges

After the operation, the seized drugs were submitted to the PDEA-7 Regional Office Laboratory for examination.

As of Wednesday, January 4, Nelson remains detained at PDEA-7’s detention facility pending the filing of drug selling and possession charges against him.

Authorities reminded the public that the sale of dangerous drugs, regardless of quantity and quality, carries the maximum penalty of life imprisonment and a fine of P500,000 to P10 million.

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