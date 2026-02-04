Sandro Marcos seeks to abolish travel tax

Ilocos Norte Rep. and House Majority Leader Sandro Marcos — Photo by Marianne Bermudez

MANILA, Philippines — House Majority Leader Sandro Marcos on Wednesday filed a bill seeking to abolish the travel tax, saying that the levy has become an unnecessary burden on travelers and no longer serves its original purpose.

If enacted, House Bill (HB) No. 7443 would repeal the travel tax imposed under Presidential Decree (PD) No. 1183 and related provisions of the Tourism Act of 2009, ending the collection of fixed charges that currently reach P2,700 for first-class passengers and P1,620 for economy class travelers.

“The travel tax was created in a very different economic context. Today, it has become an added cost that restricts mobility and weighs heavily on ordinary Filipinos who simply want to travel for work, family or opportunity,” Marcos said.

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He also noted that these fees compounded the rising costs of airport and terminal fees, all of which could have been “allocated to essential household needs or reinvested in the local economy.”

“When travel becomes more expensive, fewer people move, fewer people spend, and fewer opportunities circulate through the economy. Lowering the cost of travel allows Filipino families to allocate their money where it matters most,” Marcos explained.

The lawmaker said the Philippines has increasingly become an outlier in Southeast Asia, noting that many members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations have already scrapped similar travel-related levies to boost tourism, trade, and people-to-people exchanges.

Retaining the travel tax runs counter to regional efforts to ease movement within the bloc, he added.

Marcos emphasized, however, that abolishing the travel tax would not mean withdrawing government support for sectors that currently receive funding from the levy, including tourism, culture and education.

Under the bill, funding for agencies such as the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority, the Commission on Higher Education, and the National Commission for Culture and the Arts would instead be sourced from the annual General Appropriations Act.

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