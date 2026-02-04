Seven lives, seven dreams: M Lhuillier transforms Filipino families into millionaires

For many Filipinos, the dream of becoming a millionaire feels like a distant star—beautiful to look at, but nearly impossible to reach. In an economy where every peso is hard-earned, the idea of having seven figures in a bank account is often reserved for the imagination. However, for seven ordinary individuals, that distant star suddenly moved within arm’s reach, thanks to M Lhuillier’s commitment to being the “Tulay ng Pamilyang Pilipino” (The Bridge for the Filipino Family).

As the seven new millionaires walked out of the building and into their new lives, they carried more than just wealth—they carried the proof that with M Lhuillier, no dream is ever too far out of reach.

On February 2, 2026, the M Lhuillier main building was filled not just with executives and cameras, but with the palpable scent of hope and the tears of lives forever changed. The Merry M Lyonaryo raffle promo, which ran through the end of 2025, officially culminated in a grand awarding ceremony that proved miracles do happen through a simple trip to a local branch.

Disbelief and pure joy: The journey to the million

The winners—Norshelah Maminta, Narlyn Armada, Junaina Acmad, Jhonly Manongsong, Marivic Anonuevo, Marivic Magpantay, and Celedonio Padua—hailed from the far corners of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. Their paths to the million were paved with everyday transactions: a Quick Cash Loan to get through the week, a Kwarta Padala sent with love, or a simple jewelry purchase.

The moment of discovery was a whirlwind of emotions. For Marivic Anonuevo, a newly promoted School Principal from Sorsogon, the news seemed too good to be true.

“Noong malaman ko, tinext ko agad yung eldest ko at sabi nya sa akin na ‘Mama, huwag ka muna maniwala. Baka scam ‘yan’” (When I found out, I hurriedly texted my eldest child and she told me, ‘Mama, don’t believe it just yet because it might be a scam’), she candidly shared.

Marivic Magpantay, a former OFW and single mother from Batangas, shared a more physical reaction to the shock. “Naawa po ako sa katabi ko kasi sinaktan ko po sa sobrang saya” (I feel bad for the person next to me because I hit her out of pure excitement), she revealed with a laugh.

Stories of triumph: peace of mind and brighter futures

Beyond the oversized checks and the tax-free ₱1,000,000 prizes, the heart of the event lay in the quiet stories of struggle that preceded the win. For Jhonly Manongsong, a 44-year-old technician from Batangas, the win is a shield for his children’s future. “Ako po ay taga Batangas at nagtatrabaho sa isang pribadong kompanya at kumikita ng sapat lamang na para lang sa pamilya. Pero ngayon po dahil sa papremyong ito, maisaalang-alang ko na ang kinabukasan ng aking dalawang bata at pamilya, matutulungan ko na po sila.” (I am from Batangas and working at a private company, earning just enough for my family. But now because of this prize, I am able to look forward to the future of my two children and help my family.)

Perhaps most moving was the testimony of Celedonio Padua, a 33-year-old rider from Metro Manila. Celedonio’s life has been a relentless cycle of labor, working four different shifts from dawn until dusk. “Bago at kasalukuyan po akong may trabaho. Sa umaga ako po ay may part-time, tapos pagdating tanghali may side job at pagdating uli ng hapon may side job uli. Nagtatrabaho ako ng apat na beses sa isang araw,” he said. “ Ang maitutulong po sa akin nito ay ang pagkakaroon ng peace of mind. Yung hindi ka mag-alala kung magkakasakit ka kinabukasan at yung mga bills mo ay mababayaran.” (I work four times a day. This prize will definitely help me have peace of mind—not worrying about getting sick tomorrow and knowing the bills will be paid.)

A legacy of giving back

The event was graced by the Lhuillier family, including Chairman of the Board Michel “Señorito” Lhuillier, President and CEO Michael Lhuillier, and CFO Michael James Lhuillier.

“It’s so nice to touch the lives of the people that actually use our service,” said Michael Lhuillier during his keynote address. “We know one million is a large amount of money… For us, it’s just a way of giving back. Whether it’s retirement or not having to become an OFW, there are so many things that money can do.”

CFO Michael James Lhuillier added a heartfelt plea to the winners: “Please use this money wisely and make an impact. I hope we can spread those blessings one step forward so that everybody can benefit.”

The magic continues: unveiling MLyonaryo mania

As one chapter of dreams closed, another opened. During the ceremony, M Lhuillier officially unveiled MLyonaryo Mania, the next evolution of their raffle series.

“Today, we’re only touching and changing the lives of seven people,” Michael Lhuillier announced. “It’s very nice that we’ve announced that we’re going to touch another five lives with another five million.”

For those still waiting for their “million-dollar moment,” the process remains simple:

TRANSACT: Visit any M Lhuillier branch and avail of any service.

SCAN: Find the QR code displayed in-branch and details on M Lhuillier’s official Facebook page to register.

WAIT: Keep your transaction receipts! The Grand Raffle Draw is set for April 28, 2026.

As the seven new millionaires walked out of the building and into their new lives, they carried more than just wealth—they carried the proof that with M Lhuillier, no dream is ever too far out of reach.