Basyang to bring heavy rains in Central Visayas

Pagasa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Tropical Depression Basyang is expected to bring periods of heavy rainfall and strong winds over Cebu and the rest of Central Visayas in the coming days, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Wednesday, February 4.

In its 11 a.m. bulletin, the state weather bureau spotted Basyang 735 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 70 kph.

READ: Basyang: LIVE UPDATES

While the center of the tropical depression remains over the Philippine Sea east of Mindanao, its wide circulation and interaction with the northeast monsoon or amihan) are already expected to affect large portions of the Visayas, including Cebu, Pagasa said.

In turn, they warned that heavy rains might be experienced in Cebu and neighboring provinces as Basyang would move closer and eventually would traverse Central and Western Visayas this Friday, February 6.

READ: TD Basyang: Heavy rains expected in Eastern Samar, 13 other areas

It is expected to generally move westward over the next 36 hours before turning west-northwestward by Wednesday evening.

The tropical depression is projected to make its initial landfall over eastern Mindanao between Thursday night, February 5, and early Friday.

Then it will cross northeastern Mindanao and pass through Central and Western Visayas, including Cebu, before emerging over the Sulu Sea by Saturday, February 7.

READ: Signal No. 1 in Surigao del Sur due to Basyang – Pagasa

Additionally, hazardous weather conditions could still be felt even in areas outside the projected track of the cyclone.

Although no tropical cyclone wind signal has been raised over Cebu as of Wednesday morning, Pagasa cautioned that strong to gale-force gusts may occur, particularly in coastal and upland areas exposed to winds due to the enhanced northeast monsoon.

Local disaster officials in Cebu have also been advised to closely monitor rainfall and wind updates, especially in flood-prone and landslide-susceptible areas.

READ: EXPLAINER: How are storm signals and rainfall warnings different?

Coastal areas in eastern Visayas, including waters near Cebu, may also experience rough to very rough sea conditions as Basyang approaches.

Pagasa has warned mariners, particularly operators of small fishing boats and motorbancas, to take precautionary measures or avoid sea travel altogether during periods of strong winds and high waves.

READ: Tropical depression Basyang enters PAR, may become tropical storm

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP