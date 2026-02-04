Tourist van bound for Kawasan Falls crashes on Ginatilan steel bridge

File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A tourist van carrying a Korean family skidded and crashed into the steel railing of a bridge in Barangay Palanas, Ginatilan, Cebu, on Tuesday morning, February 3, after the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle while crossing the structure amid light rain.

Police said the van had earlier come from Oslob after a whale shark–watching tour and was headed to the Kawasan Falls in Badian when the accident occurred shortly after 11 a.m.

Bridge slippery when wet

In an interview on Wednesday, February 4, Police Senior Master Sergeant Ramon Catubig of the Ginatilan Municipal Police Station said the incident happened as the vehicle crossed the steel bridge.

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Catubig said light rain made the bridge’s surface slippery. As the driver briefly applied the brakes upon reaching the bridge, the van reportedly skidded and the driver lost control of the vehicle.

“Katong mga panahona, naa’y taligsik taligsik gamay. Kining bridge diri sa Barangay Palanas, steel bridge ni siya. Pagpatong sa sakyanan sa bridge, ni-action siya og brake gamay mao to nga di niya ma-control iyahang manobela,” Catubig said.

(That time, it was beginning to drizzle. The bridge in Barangay Palanas is a steel bridge. When the vehicle was on the bridge, the driver tried to step on the brakes but he already lost control of the vehicle.)

Catubig added that the bridge, which serves as the boundary between Ginatilan and Samboan towns, has been the site of multiple accidents, particularly involving drivers who are unfamiliar with the area.

No major injuries

The van struck the railing, briefly trapping the driver inside. He was later on rescued and was lucky to be unharmed, the police said.

Catubig said that two minor passengers, aged 11 and 8, sustained bruises and abrasions and were taken to the Malabuyoc District Hospital for evaluation before they were discharged on the same day.

Police said the family later returned to where they were staying after the children were discharged from the hospital.

As of Wednesday, February 4, police said the driver was not detained, as his Korean passengers did not express any intentions of filing a complaint against him.

The tourist van, which sustained damage to its front portion, was towed from the site and returned to its terminal.

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