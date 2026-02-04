SM J Mall turns green with the first-ever Cebu Matcha Fest from February 1-15

A soft green glow has taken over SM J Mall as the first-ever Cebu Matcha Fest continues to welcome tea lovers and curious mallgoers from February 1-15.

Cebu Matcha Fest is ongoing until February 15, inviting mallgoers to drop by and enjoy matcha at SM J Mall.

Held at The Atrium, Upper Ground, the festival invites visitors to discover matcha in all its forms—through drinks, desserts, and immersive experiences that celebrate Japan’s iconic green tea.

A look at opening day

The festival kicked off on February 1, with media partners and content creators gathering for a relaxed introduction to matcha led by Yza Durano, founder of Strange Matcha. She walked guests through the benefits of matcha, showed how to prepare a proper cup, and introduced the simple tools used in the process.

The afternoon continued with a live Matcha Painting Session, accompanied by Love Beats by DJ Moni-Moni.

What’s happening at Cebu Matcha Fest

At the heart of Cebu Matcha Fest are Cebu-based brands, each offering their own take on matcha through drinks, cakes, cookies, and other desserts. Participating stalls include No Bitter Feelings, Kasa Brew, Celso’s Crib, DP Sweets, Oh Nata!, Tsoko, Rampa Beads Bar, Atelier Matcha, Your Daily Go Cafe, and Ice Ice Baby, giving mallgoers plenty of reasons to explore and indulge.

Beyond tastings, the festival features a lineup of interactive activities that bring together art, music, and community:

Matcha Painting Sessions – February 14

Make Your Own Matcha Workshops – February 7 and 11

Love Beats with DJ Moni-Moni – February 1 and 14

Adding to the experience, the Matcha Lounge & Games area remains open throughout the festival from February 1-15, offering visitors a cozy space to sip and stay awhile.

For those looking to make the most of their visit, Cebu Matcha Fest also offers the Sip, Stamp, Repeat promo. Mallgoers can pick up a Matcha Stamp Card at the designated “Matcha Station” and collect stamps with every qualifying matcha drink or dessert purchased.

Five stamps may be redeemed for access to a Matcha Painting Session, while ten stamps earn a special gift from SM J Mall. Access to the Make Your Own Matcha Workshops may also be redeemed with a minimum accumulated purchase of P500 from participating vendors.

Cebu Matcha Fest is ongoing until February 15, inviting mallgoers to drop by and enjoy matcha at SM J Mall.

For more information and updates, visit the SM J Mall Facebook page.