From Learning to Action: PSE brings TOURong Kalikasan to Cebu

At the heart of a more equitable and resilient future is education, a powerful stepping stone toward transformative and sustainable development. Partnerships for Sustainability Education (PSE) brought its flagship sustainability and cultural immersion program, TOURong Kalikasan, to Cebu from January 30 to February 2, 2026. For its first-ever Cebu leg, the tour spanned urban culture to countryside eco-tourism, turning travel into a hands-on learning experience.

Building a sustainable future is solely not the responsibility of a single group but the result of collective efforts across sectors, with education serving as the foundation for informed and empowered youth who can lead meaningful change.

On the second day of TOURong Kalikasan, participants and students from across Cebu gathered at Ayala Malls Central Bloc for a full day of immersive learning. They engaged in a variety of interactive educational stations, including the Floorball Green Leadership Shooting Challenge, Thrive Pilipinas: Healthy Choices Fun Quiz, Disaster Resilience Leaders Adventure Challenge, heART for the Earth: Pot Decorating, Joy in Learning Wall: My Happy Learning Day, Trees and Greens of Change: Seed & Grow Challenge, and Media for Good. Through these activities, students explored sustainability, creativity, and community engagement in a hands-on, practical way.

A key highlight of the tour was the showcase of student leadership, demonstrating creativity, initiative, and collaborative skills. Students from John Dewey School for Children in Quezon City and Cebu took the stage for a sustainable fashion show in collaboration with Anthill, modeling outfits made from eco-friendly materials and promoting conscious consumerism. Preschoolers brought joy with a lively dance performance, while high school students led a thought-provoking Gen Z Sustainability Talk, addressing pressing issues such as plastic pollution, fast fashion, and the influence of herd behavior on societal choices.

More than just a tour, the program provided a platform for students to develop critical thinking, leadership, and creative expression — nurturing well-rounded, socially responsible individuals. Teacher Rochelle Razo, Executive Director of PSE, reinforced this message in her talk, highlighting the importance of joy in learning, strength in community, and hope in sustainability.

Building a sustainable future is solely not the responsibility of a single group but the result of collective efforts across sectors, with education serving as the foundation for informed and empowered youth who can lead meaningful change. Through PSE’s TOURong Kalikasan, students experience sustainability in action, learning to think critically, lead responsibly, and express their creativity, while seeing firsthand how their choices and initiatives can positively impact their communities and the environment.