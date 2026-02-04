American nabbed for detaining Filipinas, livestreaming sex acts

INQUIRER GRAPHICS

MANILA, Philippines — An American man was arrested in Batangas for allegedly detaining Filipinas and forcing them to livestream their sexual activities for profit, the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP ACG) said Wednesday.

The 27-year-old was caught in an operation under a warrant to search, seize, and examine computer data at his residence in Nasugbu town last Jan. 30, ACG Director Brig. Gen. Wilson Asueta told reporters at Camp Crame.

The operation followed a report from one of his victims, who supposedly escaped detention and returned to her family on Dec. 22, then reported the case to police on Jan. 5.

READ: Cebu City cracks down on child exploitation, trafficking

“They start on dating apps, then, if he gets the woman’s trust, he would invite her to meet up, and he would give her an offer to work as a ‘model’,” Asueta explained in Filipino.

According to the ACG director, the complainant met the foreigner in person last June and was offered a “model” role with promised earnings of P50,000 to P100,000. She was then allegedly held at his Batangas residence.

There, she and seven other women were reportedly coerced into performing sexual activities on a livestreaming platform for virtual tokens worth roughly P7,000 per livestream, Asueta said.

“They are just forced because they are afraid. They’re afraid of him. Their minds were conditioned. So, there was a threat to them. In all honesty, they didn’t want to do it,” he added.

The ACG said one of the seven other victims tried to contact the complainant for help, but the foreigner allegedly threatened her again if she attempted to escape or report to authorities.

Nonetheless, the seven other victims were rescued during the operation and turned over to the local social welfare office for proper care and assistance, the ACG director said.

He added that the victims were between 18 and 20 years old.

READ: NBI rescues 2 Vietnamese women from alleged sex trafficking chatroom

Asueta further alleged that the foreigner had been detaining Filipinas and forcing them to livestream sexual activities for profit for about a year.

The ACG is still investigating whether the American man had additional victims.

The foreigner was detained at the ACG custodial facility in Camp Crame, awaiting charges for violations of Republic Act No. 9208, or the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act, in relation to RA No. 10175, the Cybercrime Prevention Act.

Asueta said the ACG is coordinating with the Bureau of Immigration and the United States Embassy on the case.

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