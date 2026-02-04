Basyang stops sea trips from Cebu to Mindanao

Photo courtesy of DOST. Pagasa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Several sea trips from Cebu were suspended on Wednesday, February 4, after the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) ordered a halt in vessel movements due to rough to very rough sea conditions brought by Tropical Depression Basyang.

The Coast Guard Station Central Cebu on Wednesday issued Sea Travel Advisory No. 0226-001 following the severe weather bulletin from Pagasa (Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration). The forecast hoisted storm signals over several provinces in Mindanao.

Under the advisory, vessels and watercraft of any type and tonnage bound for areas placed under storm signals may not sail.

These include parts of northeastern Mindanao, particularly Surigao del Sur and the eastern portion of Surigao del Norte, covering the municipalities of Claver, Gigaquit, and Bacuag, as well as Siargao and Bucas Grande islands.

No storm signal but waters unsafe

While Cebu Province remains outside any Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal, the Coast Guard warned that hazardous sea conditions continue to affect coastal waters.

Likewise, the Coast Guard reiterated that the movement of motorbancas and small fishing vessels within the area of responsibility of Coast Guard Station Central Cebu must strictly comply with existing severe weather guidelines.

READ: Basyang to bring heavy rains in Central Visayas

Vessels above 35 gross registered tons (GRT) may sail, provided that crew ensure they are seaworthy, properly manned, and fully compliant with safety requirements.

Even then, authorities directed ship masters to exercise extreme caution and avoid unnecessary risks when planning voyages.

Fisherfolk told: Don’t sail

Additionally, authorities advised fisherfolk in coastal communities against venturing out to sea due to unsafe conditions.

In the meantime, the Coast Guard continues to closely monitor weather developments and sea conditions, coordinating with local government units and disaster risk reduction and management councils to ensure the safety of coastal communities and maritime workers.

The state weather bureau has hoisted storm signals over portions of Caraga in Mindanao as Basyang approaches the region.

Latest forecasts showed that the tropical depression will cross portions of the Visayas, including Cebu and neighboring provinces, this Friday, February 6.

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