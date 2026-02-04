Mandaue proactively ‘anti-epal,’ says city official

A minibus that Mandaue City has deployed in offering free rides to commuters | CDN Digital Photo / Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Mandaue City has complied with the Department of the Interior and Local Government’s Anti-Epal policy, stressing that the city has long avoided placing the mayor’s name or image on government-funded programs.

City Administrator Gonzalo Malig-on said the DILG directive applies to all local government units nationwide and emphasized that the Mandaue City government is compliant with it.

READ: Mandaue tests free ride service for commuters

He noted that under the administration of Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano, city were already rolled out in observance of Anti-Epal guidelines even before the DILG issued the memorandum.

Malig-on said programs such as the distribution of Noche Buena Gift Packs to all households in the city December 2025 and buses in the recently inaugurated Libreng Sakay free ride program do not carry the mayor’s name or photograph.

Preceding DILG order

He said the Noche Buena package only featured a One Mandaue ecobag, while the Libreng Sakay program likewise had no images of local officials.

He added that even prior to the directive, the city had already been observing the policy, as the mayor is not comfortable with placing his image on public property.

READ: Andales proposes ‘Anti-Epal’ ordinance to ban officials’ self-promotion

“Kung naa pay angay i-improve buhaton nato basta makita man na sa programs nga wala iyang pictures ug ngan,” Malig-on said.

(If there is anything more to improve we will do what we can. It is onvious that the mayor’s name and pictures are not on the programs.)

Anti-Epal laws

The Department of the Interior and Local Government ordered the strict nationwide enforcement of the Anti-Epal policy, directing all local government units and DILG offices to immediately remove the names, images, and likenesses of public officials from all government-funded projects, programs, activities, and properties.

Under DILG Memorandum Circular No. 2026-006, all provincial, city, municipal, and barangay officials, including DILG central, regional, and field offices and attached agencies, are required to ensure that no public official’s name, photo, logo, initials, color motif, slogan, or any identifying symbol appears on project signages, markers, tarpaulins, and similar materials funded by public money.

Unnecessary expenses

The circular cites the 1987 Constitution’s principle that public office is a public trust, the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees, and Commission on Audit rules that classify such personalized displays as unnecessary expenses.

The 2026 General Appropriations Act, moreover, explicitly prohibits attaching officials’ names and images to government-funded projects.

The DILG also reiterated President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s call to keep government projects free from political self-promotion and personality branding, and encouraged the public to report violations of the Anti-Epal policy.

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