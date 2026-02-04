9 Bayawan City workers killed after truck falls into ravine
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Nine employees of the Bayawan City government were killed after the truck they were riding plunged into a river in Barangay Kalamtukan on Wednesday, February 4, police confirmed.
The incident occurred around 11:10 a.m. along a descending road in Sitio Mansintak.
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The vehicle, a blue dump truck carrying five containers of crude oil, reportedly overshot the road and fell off a cliff, crashing into the river below.
Emergency responders immediately rushed the victims to Kalumboyan Hospital, where all nine were pronounced dead on arrival.
Accident’s cause under investigation
The victims have been identified as Diomedes L. Canoy, Kervin Andog, Larry Llamos, Ronel Cabasag, Jonathan Hamor, Jovanie Babor, Jonaryl Caguisa, Warren Aseñas, and Egmedio Arnaiz, who was driving the truck.
All were male, and employed by the Bayawan City government.
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Authorities have yet to determine the exact cause of the accident as of this writing.
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