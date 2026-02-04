CIT-U opens dual title bids in Cesafi U15 and U12 vs defending champs

CIT-U plays the BC Cheetahs in one of their elimination round games in the Cesafi U-15 basketball. | Sugbuanong Kodaker photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) made a strong statement in grassroots basketball as two of its teams open their respective finals series in the Cesafi age-group tournaments.

The Junior Wildcats and Baby Wildcats are both eyeing to snag the title in their respective age category against defending champions.

The CIT-U Junior Wildcats begin their Best-of-Three finals in the 15-under division against the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers at 5 p.m. at the Cebu Coliseum. The matchup puts an unbeaten CIT-U side against the reigning champions.

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Coached by Christian Floyd Taboada, the Junior Wildcats topped the elimination round with a spotless 7–0 record to secure the No. 1 seed. They booked their finals berth after edging fourth-seeded Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, 50–48, last Saturday at the UV Main Campus gymnasium.

Earlier in the day, the Baby Wildcats will also chase history in the 12-under finals when they face Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons, the defending champions, at 4 p.m.

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CIT-U earned its finals ticket in the U12 division after pulling off a tense 40–38 upset over the No. 2-seeded and twice-to-beat SHS-AdC Magis Eagles on Tuesday, February 3, at the Cebu Coliseum.

With both teams entering the finals against titleholders, CIT-U looks to complete a rare double championship run and further cement the rise of its youth basketball program.

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