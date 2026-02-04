Cebu City blue alert in place ahead of TD Basyang

Cebu City officials convened on Wednesday, February 4, after the city went on blue alert ahead of Tropical Depression Basyang. | Photo courtesy of Mayor Nestor Archival FB

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City has been placed on blue alert status as local disaster officials step up preparedness measures ahead of the possible effects of Tropical Depression Basyang.

The weather system is forecast to traverse parts of the Visayas in the coming days.

READ: Basyang stops sea trips from Cebu to Mindanao

The Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CDRRMC) ordered the alert following a coordination meeting on Wednesday, February 4, attended by Mayor Nestor Archival Sr., amid updated weather advisories from the state weather bureau.

What blue alert means

Under Blue Alert, city authorities initiate heightened monitoring operations and place disaster response units on standby.

They have directed all Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Councils (BDRRMCs) to activate their contingency plans and prepare for possible emergency deployment, particularly in flood-prone and landslide-susceptible areas.

READ: Basyang: LIVE UPDATES

City officials said they already positioned disaster response teams in strategic locations in the city’s northern and southern districts to ensure quicker response times should conditions deteriorate.

Responders have also prepositioned heavy equipment, rescue vehicles, and logistical supplies for swift mobilization.

Mayor urges residents to remain alert

Archival urged residents, especially those living near waterways and unstable slopes to take precautions. He exhorted them to secure their homes, prepare basic necessities, and remain alert for official advisories.

He said early preparedness is essential even while the inclement weather’s impact remains uncertain.

“Gihangyo nato ang tanan nga mag-andam sa ilang basic needs, sigurohon ang ilang mga balay, ug magpabiling alerto—ilabi na kadtong nagpuyo sa flood-prone ug landslide-prone areas. Magtinabangay ta para sa kaluwasan sa tanan,” Archival said in a statement.

Responders on standby

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), Blue Alert signifies heightened readiness due to a potential weather threat.

This means, moreover, that at least 50 percent of response personnel must be on standby, with emergency equipment tested and coordination with barangays and partner agencies already underway.

TD Basyang moves closer

As of 4 p.m. on Wednesday, February 4, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported that Tropical Depression Basyang was located 690 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

Basyang packs maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 70 kph while moving westward at 15 kph.

Pagasa said Basyang may make landfall over eastern Mindanao between Thursday evening and early Friday before crossing northeastern Mindanao and moving across Central and Western Visayas.

While meteorologists expect the system to weaken after landfall, they warned that heavy rainfall and strong winds may still affect areas along its track, including parts of the Visayas.

The weather bureau has not raised a tropical cyclone wind signal over Cebu as of Wednesday. But city officials said the blue alert will remain in effect to ensure readiness should the weather worsen.

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