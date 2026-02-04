Indifference to SEA Games bronze medalist criticized

Lianne Abellanosa Pama (left) and Mariel Pama’s Facebook | FB photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The sister of a 33rd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games bronze medalist has raised concerns over what she described as the lack of recognition and financial incentives for the athlete from their local government unit (LGU).

Lianne Abellanosa Pama, a member of the Philippine women’s 4×100-meter relay team that won bronze at the 33rd SEA Games, hails from the Municipality of Alubijid, Misamis Oriental.

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According to her family, she has yet to receive any cash incentive or formal recognition from her hometown following her medal-winning performance.

‘Disappointing silence’

In a lengthy and emotional Facebook post on Tuesday, February 3, Pama’s older sister, Mariel Arnel Pama, expressed disappointment over what she described as the silence of the Alubijid LGU and the provincial government of Misamis Oriental.

She pointed out that this contrasted with other local governments that have already recognized their SEA Games medalists.

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“As many of you know, Lianne is a national athlete. Every time she competes abroad, our hearts swell with pride seeing our kinamanghuran carry the Philippine flag,” Mariel wrote.

“But what makes us even prouder is that she never forgets where she came from. In every interview and awarding ceremony, she carries the names of the places that raised her: Alubijid and Misamis Oriental.”

Proud of her roots

Mariel also highlighted her sister’s roots. She noted that Lianne is a graduate of Alubijid National Comprehensive High School (ANCHS). She, according to her sister, has consistently acknowledged her hometown throughout her athletic career.

Mariel further pointed out that other SEA Games medalists have received motorcades, plaques, or public acknowledgments from their respective LGUs. But Lianne has yet to receive similar recognition.

“It’s not about the money,” Mariel stressed in her post. “Lianne is well-supported by the Philippine team and her school. We are not begging for a paycheck. But we are crying out for respect — a simple acknowledgment, a gesture of appreciation, or even a ‘well done’ from her own local leaders.”

Pama’s Facebook post already went viral, gathering more than a thousand shares, amplifying her sentiments before the LGU.

Lawful rewards

Republic Act No. 10699, also known as the National Athletes and Coaches Benefits and Incentives Act provides for incentives for SEA Games medalists. These include a cash prize of ₱60,000 for a bronze medalist, to be sourced from the athlete’s LGU.

The law also allows LGUs to grant additional incentives at their discretion.

In January, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. approved the doubling of cash incentives for SEA Games medalists coming from the Office of the President.

However, this national incentive does not preclude athletes from receiving benefits mandated or granted by their respective LGUs.

As of posting time, the Municipality of Alubijid or the provincial government of Misamis Oriental has not released any statement with regard to the issue.

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