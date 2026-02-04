Allbirds arrives in Cebu bringing sustainability to everyday life

In a city where conscious living is woven into daily life, Cebu now welcomes Allbirds with the opening of its first freestanding store at Ayala Center Cebu — the global footwear brand known for blending comfort, design, and sustainability.

Experience Allbirds on Level 1 of Ayala Center Cebu, and don’t forget to follow @AllbirdsPH on social media for the latest updates and collections.

(From L-R) ( Rose Lope — Marketing of Allbirds, Janzen Thai — Merchandising Manager, Primer Group, Alyssa Beltran-Manibog — Brand Manager of Allbirds, Cyrel Canedo —-Region Sales Manager, and Ms. Jia Sadol — General Manager Ayala Center Cebu

Recognized by TIME Magazine as the maker of the “World’s Most Comfortable Shoes,” Allbirds brings effortless style and unparalleled comfort to a community that values thoughtful, intentional choices

In Cebu, sustainability pulses through daily life, from community initiatives to conscious consumer choices. Across the province, community groups, civic organizations, businesses, and local government units are actively championing environmental responsibility through measurable action.

Coastal and watershed clean‑ups by schools, NGOs, and fisherfolk regularly bring citizens together to protect shorelines and waterways, while tree‑growing and mangrove reforestation programs have seen tens of thousands of trees planted to stabilize coastlines and enhance carbon sequestration.

Local government efforts have also taken practical shape: a modern waste management facility in Cebu City processes up to 1,000 tons of waste daily with a focus on segregation, recycling, and resource recovery.

Beyond infrastructure, policies such as plastic reduction initiatives and barangay‑level recycling and incentive programs further reinforce this community ethos. This culture of intentional care for the environment mirrors the thinking behind Allbirds’, where every shoe is crafted from renewable, responsibly sourced materials — from merino wool and eucalyptus fiber to organic cotton — combining thoughtful design with practical sustainability that fits the lived experiences of Cebuanos.

Beyond design and wearability, Allbirds makes sustainability measurable. The brand cut its average product carbon footprint by 19% in 2022, lowering it to 7.12 kg CO₂e per pair, compared with typical sneakers averaging roughly 14 kg CO₂e. Looking ahead, Allbirds aims to reduce its product carbon footprint by 50% in the near future and ultimately by 95%, while sourcing 75% sustainably natural or recycled materials and powering all owned facilities with 100% renewable electricity. Every step in an Allbirds shoe is a small but meaningful contribution toward a greener planet.

Furthermore, as recently described by Business Insider, Allbirds’ designs are “breathable, lightweight, low-maintenance, and unapologetically comfortable,” showcasing the brand’s temperature-regulating materials and attention to all-day wearability. Each pair is engineered for both comfort and conscientiousness, redefining everyday footwear as sleek, responsibly made, and remarkably versatile.

Allbirds delivers footwear designed for all-day comfort, effortless style, and practical sustainability. The Wool Runner is crafted from soft merino wool that naturally regulates temperature, providing cozy warmth without overheating for any occasion.

Lightweight and breathable, the Tree Runner features eucalyptus fiber knit to keep feet cool and comfortable, perfect for city strolls or casual adventures. For those who love a sleek and a versatile everyday shoe, the Women’s Tree Breezers offer a modern take on classic ballet flat — crafted with silky-smooth, breathable eucalyptus-based Tree knit and cushy , sugarcane derived SweetFoam® midsoles, they deliver lightweight support and a day-to-night ease that transitions from errands to evening effortlessly.

For more active days, the Tree Dasher 2 offers cushioning and stability for jogging, light hikes, or quick fitness sessions, while the Tree Glider’s slip-on design and lightweight build make moving through your day seamless. The versatile Canvas Piper pairs casual and refined style, suitable for both daytime errands and evening plans. Beyond design and comfort, Allbirds stands out for its sustainable, responsibly sourced materials and low carbon footprint.

Allbirds Ayala Center Cebu offers a curated selection of favorites alongside limited-edition styles, providing the city’s conscious consumers an opportunity to embrace mindful fashion and practical sustainability. With Allbirds, Cebuanos can explore the city, travel the islands, or simply move through their day with footwear that blends style, comfort, and care for the planet. Here, sustainability isn’t aspirational; it’s practical, intentional, and lived—and Allbirds has arrived to belong.

Experience Allbirds on Level 1 of Ayala Center Cebu, and don’t forget to follow @AllbirdsPH on social media for the latest updates and collections.