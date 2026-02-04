Aloguinsan hacking: Man arrested after killing cousin’s wife

CDN Digital stock photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A man from Aloguinsan, Cebu, was arrested by on Tuesday, February 3, after allegedly hacking his cousin’s wife to death in Barangay Punay.

The victim, Myrna Yuson, 39, was killed in a daylight assault shortly after 11 a.m. on Tuesday, in Purok 3. Police said the suspect, a neighbor and relative by marriage, attacked her with a bolo.

Authorities are currently completing case documents and further probing what triggered the killing.

READ: Man arrested for hacking, killing bedridden father in Cebu City

Attack unfolded after brief encounter

Investigators said the Aloguinsan hacking stemmed from a brief encounter after the victim took photos of a relative’s house as part of requirements for disaster assistance.

The suspect, identified as alias “Josel,” allegedly asked the victim about his mother’s whereabouts and after receiving a negative reply, struck her on the leg.

READ: Elderly man hacked to death after drinking session in Bohol town

Despite her injuries, the victim reportedly tried to flee but was caught a short distance away, where the suspect allegedly continued the attack. Police said she sustained multiple hack wounds that proved fatal.

Suspect remains in custody

Alias “Josel” was arrested by patrollers of Aloguinsan Municipal Police Station in a hot pursuit operation less than an hour after the killing, with the help of barangay officials and residents.

Police also recovered the bladed weapon believed to have been used in the attack.

As of Wednesday, investigators said the Aloguinsan hacking uspect remains in police custody while authorities determine the motive and finalize documents ahead of formal case filing.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP