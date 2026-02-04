Cebuanas post crucial wins in PH Nat’l Women’s Chess tournament

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CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu’s representatives finally broke through in the ongoing Philippine National Women’s Chess Championship, dubbed “The Battle of the Women’s Masters,” in Bulacan.

Maria Kristine Lavandero of Cebu City and the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters ended the first two days of competition with two wins after four rounds.

READ: PH Women’s Chess tilt: WIM Galas leads; slow start for Cebu bets

Lavandero: 1st win, upset

She scored her first victory in the second round against Queen Rose Pamplona of Passi City before pulling off a major upset.

In the fourth round, she defeated Woman National Master (WNM) Mhage Gerriahlou Sebastian.

READ: Infinitum reigns in chess tilt Team Tatluhan 2

Lavandero outplayed Sebastian in a 47-move Sicilian Alapin.

She, however, absorbed losses to Woman FIDE Master (WFM) Cherry Ann Mejia in the opening round and to Woman International Master (WIM) Ruelle Canino in the third round.

Rubin springs surprise

Meanwhile, Toledo City’s Apple Rubin snapped a three-game skid by springing a big surprise over WFM Shania Mae Mendoza in the fourth round.

Rubin secured the win via a 47-move Sicilian Defense to finally enter the win column.

Another Cebuana bet, WNM Vic Glysen Derotas, opened her campaign with a victory over WFM Allanney Jia Doroy in the first round but struggled afterward. She posted two losses and a draw in the succeeding rounds.

At the top of the standings, Woman Grandmaster (WGM) Janelle Mae Frayna seized the solo lead with 3.5 points after four rounds.

She overtook former leader WIM Bernadette Galas, who now has 3.0 points. WIM Jan Jodilyn Fronda is also in contention with 3.0 points.

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