Mandaue City considers waste-to-energy proposal to solve garbage challenge

A crew from the Mandaue City Government cleans up interior roads in Barangay Umapad in this photo from Nov. 13, 2025, less than two weeks after the onslaught of Typhoon Tino. | Mandaue City Public Affairs Office/FB

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Mandaue City Government is considering waste-to-energy technology as a long-term solution to the city’s solid waste problem.

The city continues to entertain various proposals aimed at addressing garbage management in a sustainable manner, including systems that can convert waste into renewable energy.

Mandaue City Administrator Atty. Gonzalo Malig-on said that another company, AVJ Solid Waste from Laguna, has presented a waste-to-energy proposal. Representatives of the company recently met with Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano in his office, where they presented their technology and waste processing methods.

Segregates garbage, yields power

The proposed system involves machinery capable of segregating waste, generating electricity, and producing compost organic fertilizers.

City officials are scheduled to visit the company’s plant in Lapu-Lapu City to further assess whether its technology suits Mandaue’s needs.

Read also: DENR forms independent probe team on Binaliw landfill collapse

Earlier, several companies and local government units have also expressed interest in receiving Mandaue’s garbage, and all these proposals are under review.

Malig-on added that the mayor remains open to new technologies, noting that reliance on sanitary landfills is not sustainable in the long term due to their limited lifespan.

Spending millions to haul Mandaue City’s garbage

“The mayor is exploring different options because the long-term solution is to have that kind of (waste-to-energy) facility that would be more secure for Mandaue City. We would no longer be so dependent on Binaliw and Consolacion. Anything can happen,” said Malig-on in Cebuano.

“The mayor’s goal is to put up something in Mandaue that uses modern technology and complies with the law.”

Meanwhile, the Mandaue City Government is allocating additional funds for hauling services as a contingency while the Binaliw landfill remains closed.

Following the Jan. 8 trash slide, Mandaue entered into a three-month contract with Infinite Trading to transport garbage to Barangay Garing landfill in Consolacion for over ₱60 million, effective until March.

Read in-depth: EXPLAINER: What led to the deadly Binaliw landfill landslide

The Binaliw landfill is expected to resume operations in March, once it meets requirements of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

Malig-on said that the City has an annual solid waste management budget of about ₱100 million, with 10 percent allocated to Guun Corporation for recyclable materials and a big portion to Prime Integrated Waste Solutions, operator of the Binaliw landfill.

Transporting garbage to the Consolacion landfill could cost the city more than ₱200 million annually.

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