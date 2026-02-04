World-class training hub eyed for PH athletes in New Clark City

PSC and BCDA officials inspect the zigd New Clark City Sports Hub in Tarlac. | PSC photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Filipino athletes can look forward to a world-class training facility in New Clark City, Tarlac province.

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) recently announced plans to develop a 20-hectare multisports hub there in partnership with the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA).

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The facility is intended to serve as the new official training headquarters for athletes in the national team.

Formal discussions

PSC Chairman John Patrick “Pato” Gregorio, along with PSC commissioners, joined BCDA officials and Leyte 4th District Rep. Richard Gomez in formal discussions on the project.

The visit also included an ocular inspection of the existing athletic dormitories adjacent to the New Clark City Sports Hub.

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The development will cover a 10-hectare site and feature training centers for basketball, bowling, tennis, swimming, and other sports.

The initiative follows the PSC’s recent push to establish regional training centers nationwide. This campaign forms part of its broader effort to strengthen grassroots sports programs.

Existing services

The New Clark City Sports Hub has already hosted numerous Filipino national team athletes. These include Cebu’s triathlon squad—Matthew Justine Hermosa, Raven Faith Alcoseba, and Andrew Kim Remolino. They prepared at the facility for the 33rd Southeast Asian Games in Thailand.

SEA Games women’s marathon silver medalist Artjoy Torregosa also trained at the facility before heading to Thailand.

The hub is also home to the National Sports Academy. This further cements its role as a central training base for the country’s top athletes.

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