Bohol provincial government, PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions team up for KB24

PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions representatives, along with Regie Suganob (sixth from right), pose for a group photo with officials of the Bohol Provincial Government. | Photo: PMI Bohol Boxing Stable FB page

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Preparations are now in full swing for the much-anticipated Kumong Bol-Anon 24 boxing event set on February 28 at the Bohol Cultural Center in Tagbilaran City.

PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions recently held a coordination meeting with the Bohol Provincial Government, through its Provincial Youth Development Office, to iron out plans for the major fight card headlined by PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s highly rated light flyweight contender Regie “Filipino Phenom” Suganob.

The meeting took place at the Bohol Provincial Capitol and was attended by PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions top honcho Floriezyl Echavez Podot, along with officials from the Provincial Youth Development Office and representatives of Aris Aumentado.

READ: Suganob leaps in latest WBO, IBF, WBC rankings

Suganob is set to square off against world-rated Venezuelan Rodrigo Ramirez in the main event.

Adding more excitement to the card is the appearance of Eman Bacosa, the son of eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao, who will see action in the undercard.

The Bohol Cultural Center was chosen as the venue to accommodate a larger crowd. The same site was originally slated to host last year’s Kumong Bol-Anon 23, but the event was moved after the facility was used as a storage area for relief goods during Typhoon Tino.

The complete fight card and other undercard matchups are expected to be announced later this month.

READ: Suganob dominates Tanzanian foe in ‘Kumong Bol-Anon 23’ main event

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