LIST: Class suspensions in Cebu due to Basyang

CDN Digital file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines [UPDATED] — More areas in Cebu have canceled classes for Thursday, February 5, and Friday, February 6, due to the threat of Tropical Depression Basyang.

The following localities have suspended in-person classes in all levels, both for public and private schools, as of 10 p.m. on Wednesday, February 4.

Cebu City (for Feb. 5)**

Medellin (for Feb. 5)

Consolacion (for Feb. 5)

Danao City (until further notice)**

Cordova (until further notice)

Catmon (until further notice)

Carmen (until further notice)

Daanbantayan (Feb. 5 – Feb. 6)

Argao (Feb. 5 – Feb. 6)

Sogod (Feb. 5 – Feb. 6)

Barili (Feb. 5 – Feb. 6)

Dalaguete (Feb. 5 – Feb. 6)*

Santander (Feb. 5 – Feb. 6)*

Asturias (Feb. 5 – Feb. 6)* **

Sibonga (Feb. 5 – Feb. 6)*

San Fernando (Feb. 5 – Feb. 6) **

Talisay City (Feb. 5 – Feb. 6)* **

Minglanilla (Feb. 5 – Feb. 6)* **

Lapu-Lapu City (Feb. 5 – Feb. 6)*

Naga City (Feb. 5 – Feb. 6)

Mandaue City (for Feb. 5)* **

Toledo City (Feb. 5 – Feb. 6)**

Bantayan (Feb. 5 – Feb. 6)**

* Private schools given discretion whether to cancel face-to-face classes** Schools advised to shift to alternative delivery modes (ADMs).

On Wednesday, Basyang was located about 655 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, over the Philippine Sea east of Mindanao.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, with gusts reaching up to 70 kph, moving westward at 15 kph.

READ: Cebu City blue alert in place ahead of TD Basyang

Basyang will continue moving west to west-northwest, making its initial landfall over eastern Mindanao between Thursday night and early Friday.

It is then forecast to cross northeastern Mindanao and the Visayas, including Central and Western Visayas.

Heavy rains in Cebu

The state weather bureau warned that Basyang may bring heavy rains to Central Visayas beginning Thursday. It also urged those residing in disaster-prone areas to take precautions as soon as possible.

While Cebu is not under a tropical cyclone wind signal, as of Wednesday, meteorologists expect Basyang and Northeast Monsoon (amihan) to bring moderate to strong winds and heavy rainfall, especially to coastal and upland areas.

Waves on Cebu’s coasts may reach heights of two meters, making travel risky for small vessels.

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