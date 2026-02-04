Ex-convict lover kills beautician in Tagbilaran City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 37-year-old beautician was killed by his 27-year-old ex-convict lover along V. Inting Avenue, Purok 6, Barangay Mansasa, Tagbilaran City, Bohol, on Tuesday morning, February 3, 2026.

The victim was identified by the alias Elborn, a resident of Sitio Calvario, Barangay Mayacabac, Dauis town, Bohol, and a member of the LGBT community.

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The suspect, identified by the alias Alphie, is a resident of Barangay Dampas, Tagbilaran City.

Police said the suspect had previously been charged with theft, acts of lasciviousness, and rape, and had been imprisoned at the Abuyog Penal Farm.

The victim was found lifeless in a bushy lot in the area, while his cellphone, wallet, and motorcycle were missing.

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During a follow-up operation, police received information that the suspect—who was recently released from prison—was seen driving the victim’s motorcycle.

The Tagbilaran City Police Station later apprehended the suspect in Barangay Poblacion 1, Tagbilaran City. The victim’s stolen belongings were recovered during the arrest.

Based on the investigation, police said the suspect used a screwdriver to kill the victim.

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