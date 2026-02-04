SC upholds creation of infrastructure commission

The High Court dropped in February 2026 a petition that questioned Malacañang’s creation of the Independent Commission for Infrastructure in September 2025. In photo: Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon inspects flood control projects in Cebu after Typhoon Tino. | CDN Digital File Photo/Morexette Marie Erram

MANILA – The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday, Feb. 4 dismissed a petition challenging the creation of the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI), which Malacañang has tasked to investigate anomalous flood control projects.

In a resolution penned by Associate Justice Samuel H. Gaerlan, the SC en banc ruled that the petition filed by lawyers Jacinto Paras, Manuelito Luna, and Ferdinand Topacio failed to meet the requirements for judicial review.

The High Court dismissed the petitioners’ claim that Executive Order No. (EO) 94, Series of 2025, which created the ICI, violates the equal protection clause, usurps the legislative power of Congress, and reduces or takes away the powers and functions vested in the Office of the Ombudsman and the Commission on Audit by the Constitution.

Read also: Flood control controversy: Gov’t fights to stay out of FATF ‘dirty money’ gray list

They also claimed that the EO violates the constitutional provision that no money shall be paid out of the Treasury except for an appropriation made by law.

Why did the petitioners bypass the lower courts?

The High Court ruled that the petition violated the hierarchy of courts doctrine because the lawyers had filed it directly with the SC.

While direct recourse to the SC is allowed in exceptional cases, the petition failed to cite any compelling reason to bypass the lower courts, the High Court added.

The SC also found that the petitioners did not show that an actual case or controversy exists, which requires a violation of a legally enforceable right.

The petition did not show that the lawyers’ rights were violated, or that EO 94 adversely affected them, the SC ruled.

Malacañang: This supports our ‘good intentions’

Malacañang welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said that the ruling showed the President’s “good intention” to conduct a thorough and independent review of infrastructure projects flagged for possible irregularities.

She said that the administration of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has an obligation to cleanse government of abuse and ensure accountability in the use of public money.

The task force, created by Marcos in September 2025, is investigating projects implemented since 2015. (With Darryl John Esguerra, PNA)

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