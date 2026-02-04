Cop, police asset, journalist among 11 charged in septic tank killing

Police personnel from the Bulacan provincial police, Malolos and Baliuag police and the Bulacan Forensic Unit during the retrieval operation of the body of Police Staff Sgt. Renato Casauay Jr., early dawn on Jan. 31 in Green St., Felicissima Subd. In Barangay Mojon, City of Malolos. PHOTO COURTESY OF PRO 3

CAMP GEN. ALEJO SANTOS, Bulacan — A policeman, a police asset, and a journalist were among the 11 suspects charged in the gruesome killing of a police officer whose body was discovered inside a septic tank in Malolos City more than a week ago.

Police Brig. General Ponce Rogelio Penones, Jr., regional director of the Police Regional Office (PRO) 3, said among those charged at the City Prosecutors’ Office were Police Corporal Vivencio Abalos of the Malolos city police station; Julian Salamat, alias Mon, a police informer and alleged gunman; Orland Mauricio, alias “Orly,” correspondent of a national newspaper and publisher of Bulacan paper; and Mauricio’s son Oliver Paul Mauricio alias “Sampol,” owner of the nipa hut, which was just about five meters across the septic tank where the body was dumped.

READ: Missing Bulacan cop found dead in septic tank

Also charged were a certain Nick James Comboy, alias NJ; Arvin Santiago, alias RV; alias Egoy/Echo; alias Jon-jon; alias Marvin and two other still unidentified suspects.

The filing of charges on Saturday, January 31, came after the arrest of Abalos, Oliver Paul, Comboy and Santiago in the morning, following the discovery and retrieval of the nearly decomposing body of Police Staff Sgt. Renato Casauay Jr., six days after he was reported missing.

The elder Mauricio, a correspondent of a national broadsheet and publisher of a provincial newspaper in Bulacan, said was preparing his counter affidavit denying any knowledge of or participation in the crime. He told the Inquirer in a phone interview on Wednesday that contrary to police’ claims, he did not own the property where Casauay was shot dead and thrown into the septic tank.

Casauay, a resident of Barangay Sta. Barbara, city of Baliuag working for the Drug Enforcement Group Special Operation Unit of PRO 3, left his house in Baliuag on board his motorcycle on Jan. 24 and went to Green St. in Felicissima village in Barangay Mojon, city of Malolos.

A closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage recovered by the police and shown to the media on Tuesday showed Casauay arriving at a tricycle terminal in a vacant lot near where the nipa hut of the young Mauricio stood. Casauay was walking towards the nipa hut when he was suddenly shot six times.

One of the suspects seen and heard in the video ordered someone to immediately dispose of the body to prevent the blood from spreading. “Go, go, go, go quickly as the blood will spill.”

READ: Police corporal nabbed for not arresting suspect in Bulacan cop killing

Maurcio said the police had linked him to the crime due to his alleged ownership of the lot where his son’s nipa hut stood.

“I am not the owner of that property where my son built a nipa hut and where the septic tank is located. It is a vacant lot used as a tricycle terminal,” he said, adding that a certification from the city assessors’ office would attest to what he was saying.

The body of Casauay was recovered inside the septic tank around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 31, six days after he was reported missing and a day after a witness reported to the police that Salamat, the alleged gunman, had come to him and confessed to the killing.

Casauay’s body was covered with cement and garbage when it was found inside the septic tank, the police report said.

Col. Rommel Geneblazo, Malolos city police chief, told the Inquirer on Wednesday the young Mauricio’s nipa hut was just around five meters away from the spot where Casauay was shot.

Casauay’s family reported him missing after he failed to return home on January 25.

The older Mauricio had sought the help of the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) for his protection. He also denied his son’s participation in the killing. /mr

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