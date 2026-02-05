Cebu City suspends face-to-face classes amid Tropical Storm Basyang

CDN File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City has suspended all face-to-face classes on Thursday, February 5, as a precautionary measure amid the possible adverse effects of Tropical Storm Basyang.

The suspension was ordered by Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. upon the recommendation of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CCDRRMC), following updated weather advisories from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

READ: Basyang: LIVE UPDATES

City officials said the move aims to protect students, teachers, and school personnel from potential hazards such as heavy rainfall and flooding.

All levels covered

The class suspension applies to all levels, including early childhood, elementary, secondary, tertiary, technical-vocational, and graduate programs, and covers both public and private schools within the city.

Schools have been directed to shift to modular learning systems or other alternative learning modalities, in accordance with guidelines from the Department of Education (DepEd), Commission on Higher Education (CHED), and Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

READ: LIST: Class suspensions in Cebu due to Basyang

Basyang intensifies offshore

In its tropical cyclone bulletin issued at 2 a.m. on February 5, Pagasa reported that Tropical Storm Basyang had intensified while moving westward over the Philippine Sea.

The storm’s center was estimated at 515 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 80 kph, and moving west at 15 kph.

As of Thursday, Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 remains hoisted over Cebu and other parts of the Visayas, indicating the potential for strong winds and rain that could pose minimal to minor threats to life and property.

READ: 12 areas in Visayas, Mindanao under Signal No. 1 due to TD Basyang

City on alert

Authorities said the class suspension forms part of broader preparedness measures already in place, including heightened monitoring and the deployment of disaster response teams on standby across the city.

Officials noted that the decision may be adjusted depending on the storm’s movement and impact.

Residents were advised to stay alert, monitor official advisories, and take necessary precautions as Basyang continues to affect weather conditions in parts of the Visayas.

Further announcements, including any extension or lifting of class suspensions, will be released through official city channels.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP