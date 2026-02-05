Talisay City: Manipis Road closed at night due to storm, landslide threat

A rockfall incident that occured in Sitio Telepono, Brgy. Manipis, Talisay City, Cebu, last December 12, 2025. Starting Feb. 5, 2026, Manipis Road will be closed at night due to Tropical Storm Basyang and the threat of a landslide in the area. | Photo courtesy of CT-TODA

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Authorities have ordered the temporary nighttime closure of Manipis Road in Talisay City, Cebu, starting Thursday, February 5, as a precaution against possible landslides and rockfalls amid the approaching Tropical Storm Basyang.

The City of Talisay Traffic Operations and Development Authority (CT-TODA) announced that the stretch of Manipis Road, also known as the Cebu–Toledo Wharf Road, would be closed daily from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice.

READ: Basyang: LIVE UPDATES

Geohazard advisory prompts closure

The city order follows a general threat advisory issued by the Mines and Geosciences Bureau Region 7 (MGB-7), warning of heightened geohazard risks along the route.

CT-TODA Chief Jonathan Tumulak said the decision was based on findings from recent inspections conducted by MGB-7, which identified the area as highly susceptible to landslides and falling rocks, especially during periods of sustained rainfall.

The road traverses steep slopes within the Mananga River valley, where highly weathered and fractured rock formations have been observed.

READ: Signal No. 1 up in Cebu as Basyang intensifies into tropical storm

In a letter dated February 2 and received by the Talisay City government on Wednesday, February 4, MGB-7 informed Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas Jr. that multiple mass movement incidents have already been recorded along Manipis Road, including a landslide earlier this year triggered by shear line and easterly weather conditions.

The bureau warned that further slope failures would likely recur if heavy rains would persist, posing serious risks to motorists and nearby residents.

Basyang heightens risk

With Tropical Storm Basyang expected to affect Central Visayas, authorities said the temporary closure was intended to prevent accidents while geohazard conditions remained unstable.

MGB-7 recommended heightened slope monitoring, clearing of loose debris, and possible stabilization works subject to expert evaluation.

It also urged local officials to strengthen disaster preparedness measures, including early warning systems and coordination with national agencies, if adverse weather conditions persist.

READ: 12 areas in Visayas, Mindanao under Signal No. 1 due to TD Basyang

Emergency planning underway

An emergency coordination meeting was held with representatives from Barangays Lagtang, Jaclupan, Campo 4, and Manipis, alongside officials from the city government, disaster response offices, and social welfare units, to plan the implementation of the road closure.

Motorists and workers who regularly pass through Manipis Road were advised to plan alternative routes and adjust travel schedules during the closure period.

City officials said the restriction might be reviewed or extended depending on weather developments and further assessments of slope stability.

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