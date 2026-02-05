Bohol: Gov suspends classes, outdoor activities due to Basyang

Leonard Samar of Pagasa Bohol gives local officials led by Governor Erico Aris Aumentado an update on Tropical Storm Basyang. | Contributed photo

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Classes in private and public schools in the province of Bohol are suspended starting today, Feb. 5, and until Friday, Feb. 6, due to Tropical Storm Basyang.

Governor Erico Aris Aumentado also warned Boholanons against going outdoors as he ordered a suspension of all outdoor activities in the province also for two days as a safety precaution.

“Atong likayan ang mga hulga para sa atong mga kabataan ug sa mga estudyante nga mahilayo sa mga disgrasya. Grabe ang uwan, so angay likayan ang mga flooding ug landslide, mao nga gi-cancel nato ang klase. Hinaot ko nga subaybayan nato ang dagan sa panahon. I hope nga safety ang tanan. Sa atong pagpahibaw ug pagpangandam, importante gayod aron malikayan ang disgrasya sa atong pamilya,” Aumentado emphasized.

(Let us prevent any threats on our youth and students and bring them away from harms way. With the heavy downpour, we have to avoid the risks caused by flooding and landslide, the reason why I ordered the suspension of classes. I hope that everyone will continue to monitor weather updates. Information and preparedness are important to protect out families from accidents.)

READ: Basyang: LIVE UPDATES

Cancellation of sea travels

In a weather advisory, Pagasa said that Basyang entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility as of 2 a.m. today.

READ: Cebu City blue alert in place ahead of TD Basyang

The center of the storm was located 515 km east of Hinatuan in Surigao del Sur packing maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 80 km/h as it continues to move westward over the Philippine Sea.

Leonard Samar of Pagasa Bohol said that the center of Basyang is forecasted to affect the municipality of Dauis on Friday.

As of 11 p.m. on Wednesday, the Coast Guard Station in Western Bohol has ordered the cancellation of sea travels of sea vessels hat ply routes to and from Bohol.

The Cebu Port Authority has also announced the suspension of trips especially those that are bound for Tubigon, Bohol and Palompon, Leyte due to Basyang.

READ: Basyang stops sea trips from Cebu to Mindanao

| CPA photo

Contingency

As a preparation, Aumentado on Wednesday, Feb. 4, called for a meeting with key officials of the different offices at the Bohol Capitol and various government agencies to discuss contingency measures and preparedness plans for the weather disturbance.

In an advisory, the provincial government said that a Pre-Disaster Risk Assessment was made to identify areas that are most vulnerable to flooding, landslides, and storm surges.

READ: 12 areas in Visayas, Mindanao under Signal No. 1 due to TD Basyang

“The assessment guided the prepositioning of evacuation centers, rescue teams, and relief goods, as well as the implementation of precautionary measures to minimize the potential impacts of the storm,” the provincial government said.

Evacuation centers, rescue teams, and relief goods have also been strategically positioned for immediate deployment if necessary.

Moreover, local government units were directed to intensify weather monitoring and conduct preemptive evacuations in areas identified as vulnerable to flooding and landslides.

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