Signal No. 1 up in Cebu as Basyang intensifies into tropical storm

(Courtesy of DOST-PAGASA)

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 has been raised in areas in the Visayas such as Cebu as Basyang intensifies into a tropical storm and is forecast to gradually strengthen while over the Philippine Sea, said the weather bureau on Wednesday.

In its 11 p.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Basyang is now located 560 km. east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

READ: Basyang: LIVE UPDATES

It is moving westward at 15 kph with maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

Signal No. 2

PAGASA hoisted Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2 over Surigao del Sur.

Areas under TCWS No. 1 are Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, the northern portion of Davao Oriental (Boston, Cateel, and Baganga), the northern portion of Davao de Oro (Compostela, Monkayo, Montevista, and Laak), the northern portion of Davao del Norte (Kapalong, San Isidro, Asuncion), Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, and the northern and eastern portions of Bukidnon (San Fernando, City of Malaybalay, Cabanglasan, Impasug-Ong, Malitbog, Sumilao, Manolo Fortich, Libona, Baungon, and Lantapan).

Signal No. 1

Aside from Cebu, other areas in the Visayas under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 include the central and southern portions of Eastern Samar (Guiuan, Salcedo, Mercedes, Giporlos, Balangiga, Lawaan, Quinapondan, General Macarthur, Hernani, Llorente, Maydolong, Balangkayan, City of Borongan, San Julian, Sulat, and Taft), the southern portion of Samar (Marabut, Basey, Santa Rita, Villareal, Pinabacdao, Calbiga, Hinabangan, San Sebastian, Talalora, Daram, and Zumarraga), Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Bohol, Siquijor, Negros Oriental, Negros Occidental, Guimaras, and Iloilo are also under Signal No. 1.

READ: 12 areas in Visayas, Mindanao under Signal No. 1 due to TD Basyang

100 mm. to 200 mm rainfall

Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Misamis Oriental, Davao de Oro, and Davao Oriental will experience 100 mm. to 200 mm. rainfall until Thursday evening.

PAGASA warned that numerous flooding events are likely in these areas, especially in “urbanized, low lying, or near rivers.”

Initial landfall: Eastern Mindanao

On the forecast track, Basyang will make its initial landfall over eastern Mindanao between Thursday evening and early Friday morning

“After its initial landfall, it will weaken into (a) tropical depression while traversing Visayas and will be downgraded to (a) low-pressure area by Sunday,” PAGASA said.

Minor to moderate impacts from gale-force winds are possible within any of the areas under Signal No. 2.

Surigao del Sur, as well as Dinagat Islands, Siargao-Bucas Grande Islands, and northern Davao Oriental will experience very rough seas.

The weather bureau advised all mariners to remain in port, as sea travel is risky for all types or tonnage of vessels. (PNA)

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