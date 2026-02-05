BasyangPH: No classes in entire Cebu on Feb. 5

Satellite image of Tropical Storm Basyang (international name: Penha) as of February 5, 2026. | DOST-Pagasa photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Face-to-face classes in the entire island province of Cebu have been cancelled on Thursday, February 5, due to threats of Tropical Storm Basyang (international name: Penha).

On Thursday, Acting Gov. Glenn Anthony Soco issued Executive Order (EO) No. 5, declaring the suspension of in-person classes in all levels for both public and private schools throughout the province to give students and faculty time to prepare for the incoming storm.

“The national weather bureau has advised public disaster risk reduction and management offices concerned to take all necessary measures to protect life and property, as forecast rainfall may be higher in mountainous and elevated areas and impacts in some areas may be worsened by significant antecedent rainfall,” Soco explained in his EO.

READ: Basyang: LIVE UPDATES

The tri-cities of Cebu, Lapu-Lapu, and Mandaue have earlier announced the suspension of in-person classes in their respective territories.

Likewise, they advised schools to shift to alternative delivery modes (ADMs) to ensure education is uninterrupted despite bad weather.

Basyang

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) has hoisted Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 over most parts of the Visayas, including Cebu, as Basyang approaches the Philippine landmass.

READ: Signal No. 1 up in Cebu as Basyang intensifies into tropical storm

Under this storm signal, intermittent rains and wind speeds ranging between 39 and 61 kilometers per hour (kph) may be expected in at least 36 hours.

Additionally, the tropical storm will be bringing heavy rains to the entire Central Visayas.

As of Thursday morning, Basyang was last spotted 440 kilometers East of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

READ: Cebu City suspends face-to-face classes amid Tropical Storm Basyang

It has maintained its strength, with wind speeds of 65 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness reaching up to 80 kph, as it moves in a west-southwestward direction towards Eastern Mindanao.

Basyang will make its initial landfall over Surigao del Sur between tonight and early Friday morning, February 6, Pagasa said.

“After crossing Mindanao, it is likely to emerge over Bohol Sea tomorrow morning, pass close Siquijor, and may pass close or make another landfall over the southern portion of Negros Oriental by tomorrow afternoon,” they reported.

READ: 12 areas in Visayas, Mindanao under Signal No. 1 due to TD Basyang

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