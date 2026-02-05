Pam cuts short 1st overseas trip as Basyang nears province

Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro joins the provincial disaster meeting ahead of Tropical Storm Basyang via videoconferencing from China. The governor will be cutting her first official overseas trip as Cebu prepares for the tropical cyclone. | Photo from Pam Baricuatro / Facebook

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro has cut short her first official international trip to return home as Tropical Storm Basyang (international name: Penha) threatens Cebu.

Baricuatro announced on Thursday, February 5, that she would immediately fly back to Cebu from Fujian, China, after only the first day of her overseas mission, citing the need to personally oversee preparations as the storm is expected to affect the province.

READ: BasyangPH: No classes in entire Cebu on Feb. 5

“This is my first overseas mission since assuming office as governor, and I am choosing to cut it short to be back in Cebu,” she said in a post on social media.

“I cannot continue diplomatic engagements here knowing that Cebu will be affected by a typhoon,” the governor added.

The governor’s decision means she will no longer attend a scheduled trade forum in Zhangzhou, one of the highlights of the Cebu delegation’s visit to China.

READ: Signal No. 1 up in Cebu as Basyang intensifies into tropical storm

As a result, Baricuatro extended her apologies to the Fujian provincial government and partner institutions, adding that members of the Cebu provincial board—Board Members Stanley Caminero (2nd District), Neneth Reluya (1st District), Malcom Sanchez (Mandaue City, and Mike Villamor (5th District)—will represent the province on her behalf.

At the same time, the governor expressed full confidence in Cebu’s disaster response mechanisms, particularly the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), which is now operating from its newly established command center.

READ: 12 areas in Visayas, Mindanao under Signal No. 1 due to TD Basyang

Cebu has been placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 on Thursday as Basyang approaches Mindanao and Visayas. The tropical storm is also expected to bring heavy rains in the entire Central Visayas region.

Fujian trip

Before deciding to return home, the governor completed a packed first day of engagements in Fujian aimed at strengthening Cebu’s international partnerships.

The Cebu delegation visited Fujian’s pioneering Waste-to-Energy (WTE) facility, which serves as a national model in China.

The visit also formed part of Cebu’s ongoing efforts to explore sustainable waste management solutions for the province, especially following the tragedy that struck the landfill in Brgy. Binaliw in Cebu City.

Baricuatro also met with officials of Fujian Medical University, where both sides reaffirmed and strengthened their Memorandum of Understanding, particularly in continuing knowledge transfer on Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) programs intended to benefit Cebu’s healthcare sector.

The day concluded with what the governor described as a “very fruitful” meeting with the Governor of Fujian and members of the provincial council.

Discussions also focused on deepening bilateral cooperation, particularly on exploring the possible resumption of the direct Xiamen–Cebu–Xiamen flights, and commemorating the eighth anniversary of the Cebu–Fujian sisterhood agreement.

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