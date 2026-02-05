Daily Gospel, February 5, 2026
This is the Daily Gospel for February 5, 2026, which is Thursday of the Fourth week in Ordinary Time.
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Daily Gospel, February 4, 2026
Daily Gospel, February 3, 2026
Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Mark 6, 7-13.
Jesus summoned the Twelve and began to send them out two by two and gave them authority over unclean spirits.
He instructed them to take nothing for the journey but a walking stick–no food, no sack, no money in their belts.
They were, however, to wear sandals but not a second tunic.
He said to them, “Wherever you enter a house, stay there until you leave from there.
Whatever place does not welcome you or listen to you, leave there and shake the dust off your feet in testimony against them.”
So they went off and preached repentance.
They drove out many demons, and they anointed with oil many who were sick and cured them.
SOURCE: dailygospel.org
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