DOT chief Frasco: Remove tourism materials bearing my image

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco (Official facebook page of Christina Frasco)

MANILA, Philippines — Amid accusations of self promotion, Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco on Wednesday said that she had already ordered the removal of any tourism materials featuring her image.

This was said by Frasco a day after a Senate tourism committee hearing in which Sen. Raffy Tulfo criticized her for what he described as the widespread use of her photos in Department of Tourism (DOT) materials.

Tulfo said this verged on self-promotion rather than focusing on the country’s tourist attractions and destinations.

READ: Frasco dares Tulfo amid criticisms of ‘self promotion’

During a Kapihan sa Manila Bay briefing, Frasco clarified that some materials alleged to be DOT promotions bearing her name were actually welcome tarpaulins installed by local government units (LGUs) during her visits, and said she appealed for their removal, including actual tourism materials bearing her likeness.

READ: Frasco grilled in Senate on ‘self-promo’ DOT ads

“In terms of my name and likeness appearing in our destinations, as was taken up by Sen. Tulfo yesterday, these are welcome materials, I suppose, for when I visit LGUs (local government units),” explained Frasco.

“So, actually, just so you know, I have actually issued an order for our regional offices, as far as we are concerned in the DOT, to number 1, take down any material that may bear my image; number 2, to not produce any material that may bear my image,” she added.

Frasco also said she had already appealed to local government units not to put up tarpaulins bearing her name so as not “make this issue of such small importance as a distraction.”

“I will not be less for it because I’m not running anyway,” she said.

Frasco then reminded the public that the DOT, first and foremost, has two distinct profiles—one for corporate and one for marketing.

The former is where DOT’s activities, programs, and projects, including those involving Frasco as the agency’s head, are regularly reported, which the secretary pointed out as similar to the practice of many other government agencies.

Meanwhile, the latter is where the promotion of destinations and products are published.

“I don’t know why these platforms are being muddled together, but there has always been a distinction between both,” said Frasco.

READ: Frasco cites tourism gains, defends DOT posts as transparency

No political ambition

With this, Frasco directly disputed allegations of self-promotion, questioning why she would need to as she does not have any intention to run for national office in the first place.

“The accusation is that I’m very visible because I wish to promote myself, but could there perhaps be room for the argument that I’m very visible because I’m simply working and nothing else?” said Frasco.

“The accusation of self promotions falls flat in the face of the fact that I’m not running, because I’m not running for any position. That’s it,” she added.

Despite recent flak caused by the issue, Frasco maintained that the DOT continues to welcome close scrutiny of its promotions.

“Because we are fully confident of the fact that we have not wavered on the obligation to promote,” said Frasco. /gsg

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