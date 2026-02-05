Netizens’ reactions on Christina Frasco’s ‘self-promotion’ tourism issue

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco draws online attention after campaign materials feature her image, sparking criticism and calls to highlight the country’s people and destinations instead. | DOT Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Tourism campaign or a personal profile?

This question sums up netizens’ reactions after noticing that the Philippines’ tourism campaign materials prominently feature the image of Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco.

Photos of the materials circulated on social media, prompting users to question whether tourism promotions should highlight officials rather than the country’s scenic spots, culture, and people.

Many netizens turned to humor, creating memes that poked fun at the design. Others expressed pointed criticism, arguing that tourism campaigns should focus on destinations and local communities.

One content creator, Renee Dominique, posted a parody POV video imagining herself as the tourism secretary, jokingly becoming the focus of the video instead of the destinations.

Content creator Renee Dominique parodies the Philippines’ Tourism Secretary in a POV video. | Screengrab from @heyimrenee/Instagram

Netizens found it timely and on point, with one commenting, “What Frasco did was so cringe. Ang babaw. It’s giving trapo politicians.”

Travel content creator Hello Shayne also shared her opinion, saying the campaign should focus on the Filipino people rather than the secretary’s face. She urged the Department of Tourism to highlight local and indigenous communities:

“Kung seryoso talaga tayo na there is more to the Philippines than our beaches, then it must start with our people,” she wrote.

She added, “Sana ngayon… sila naman ang maging mukha ng turismo.”

READ: DOT chief Frasco: Remove tourism materials bearing my image

Travel content creator Hello Shayne urges tourism campaigns to highlight local and IP communities. | Screengrab from Hello Shayne/FB

Posts on CDN Digital’s page drew a mix of praise and advice. Some encouraged the secretary to take the feedback constructively.

One netizen wrote, “Ma’am with due respect, probably it’s more productive to take those observations and criticisms positively.”

READ: Frasco dares Tulfo amid criticisms of ‘self promotion’

However, most reactions indicated that many netizens felt Sec. Frasco missed the point, arguing that hard work speaks for itself and does not require featuring one’s own image.

“If someone really do the work. People around them will notice that, you won’t need the feel to tell anybody that you work,” a netizen shared his sentiment.

Netizens also dug up past examples of Frasco’s image being prominently featured, including a Senior Citizen card from her time as mayor of Liloan, while meme trends around the campaign fueled even more online buzz.

READ: Frasco grilled in Senate on ‘self-promo’ DOT ads

Frasco’s side

Amid the controversy, Frasco said her image has appeared repeatedly simply because she is working.

She emphasized that if the materials were meant for self-promotion, it would be pointless, as she has no plans of running for a national post anytime soon.

“For no other reason than to serve because I feel that the Filipino people do not deserve anything less and that is to have a Tourism Secretary who shows up again and again,” she said, sharing that she had abandoned plans to become mayor of Liloan, Cebu, leaving her children behind to focus on public service.

She added, “So much judgement has been passed upon me. I only have the truth. The truth of which can be found in data, in revenues for the country, in employment of our tourism stakeholders, and in the hope that continues to pervade the nation.”

On February 4, Frasco announced in a media briefing that she had already sent a directive to tourism regional offices to remove all materials bearing her image.

“If I can appeal to the LGUs, please don’t put up any tarps that bear my image. I will not be lesser for it because I’m not running anyway,” she said.