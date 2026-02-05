Warrant out vs Kerwin Espinosa, 3 others for murder case

Albuera, Leyte Mayor Rolan “Kerwin” Espinosa. | Rolan Espinosa FB

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A warrant was issued on Wednesday, February 4, for the arrest of Albuera, Leyte Mayor Rolan “Kerwin” Espinosa and three others for a murder case.

But before he could be arrested, Espinosa voluntarily surrendered to authorities.

“Sama sa akoang ginaingon nga mosugat ko sa akong warrant of arrest. Ani-a nako sa gitugyanan sa balaod,” he said in a social media post on Thursday morning shortly after a copy of his warrant was released.

(As promised, I will accept the warrant of arrest. I am now at the assigned law enforcement office.)

READ: Kerwin Espinosa is new Albuera, Leyte mayor

He, however, did not mention where he would surrender.

READ: Kerwin Espinosa for mayor: Albuera residents warned on voting for him

Not bailable

Judge Merlo Pasco Bagano of Branch 14 of the Regional Trial Court in Cebu City issued on February 4, 2026 a warrant for the arrest of Espinosa, Ronald Danieles Bulak alias “Junjun,” Eddie Mar Demingoy Mitra alias “Rico Francisco,” and Marcelo Adorco alias “Loloy.”

No bail was recommended for their temporary release.

Espinosa is currently on leave, with his sister, incumbent Vice Mayor Mariel E. Marinay, taking over as the acting mayor.

READ: Kerwin Espinosa victory a ‘surprise,’ says Leyte gov

‘No hate, just love’

In a social media post on Thursday morning, Espinosa informed his supporters that the warrant for his arrest was released at around 10 a.m. of the same day.

“Padong na ko na sa gitugyanan sa balaod para mosurrender. Dli nato paabuton nga iserve pa nila ang maong warrant,” he said.

(I am on my way to the designated law enforcement office. I will not wait for them to serve the warrant.)

“I-ampo na lang ninyo ang akoang safety, sa akong kinabuhi. Mga Alberuanos og kinsa tong mga taw nga nagmahal kanako ug sa mga wala nag mahal, i-ampo na lang ninyo ang akoang pag surrender nga walay mahitabo nga dautan,” he said.

(Please pray for my safety. To the Albueranons and to those who love me, including those who do not love me, pray that nothing bad will happen when I surrender.)

Before his ended his post, Espinosa made a promise that he would return to Albuera town after his murder case is resolved.

“No hate, just love. I love you Albueranos.”

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