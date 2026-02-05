TS Basyang halts sea travel in the Visayas, 448 passengers stranded

Situation at the Hagnaya Port as of Thursday, February 5, amid trip cancellations due to Tropical Storm Basyang | Photo courtesy of Cebu Port Authority

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Hundreds of passengers and dozens of sea vessels were left stranded across ports in Central Visayas on Thursday, February 5, as maritime operations were suspended due to Tropical Storm Basyang.

The Coast Guard District Central Visayas (CGDCV) reported that 448 passengers were stranded as of Thursday morning after Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals (TCWS) Nos. 1 and 2 were raised over parts of the Visayas, prompting strict sea travel restrictions.

READ: Signal No. 2 up in southern Cebu as Basyang accelerates

Stranded vessels due to Basyang

In addition to stranded passengers, the CGDCV data showed that 65 vessels and 23 motor bancas are currently sheltering.

Moreover, 267 rolling cargoes, 52 vessels, and 3 motorbancas remain unable to sail as maritime movements continue to be restricted due to unsafe sea conditions.

Authorities said port operations remain limited as strong to gale-force winds continue to affect coastal and island routes.

Widespread trip cancellations

The Cebu Port Authority (CPA) Operations Center released several advisories from late Wednesday, February 4, to Thursday morning, which detailed extensive trip cancellations from Cebu and nearby ports due to Tropical Storm Basyang.

Cancelled ferry trips (from Cebu unless stated otherwise)

Medallion – Dipolog

Lapu-Lapu Shipping Lines – Baybay

Seacat 1 – Baybay

Starcraft / Starcraft 9 – Tubigon, Bohol

Lite Cat / Lite Shipping – Tubigon, Tagbilaran, Loon (Bohol), San Carlos

Fastcat / Fastcat M20 – Tubigon, San Carlos

OceanJet – All trips

SuperCat – All trips

Jomalia – All trips

Cokaliong – Surigao, Nasipit

Starlite Ferries – Surigao, Dapitan

Kho Shipping – Calbayog / Minta, Masbate

Island Shipping – Guihulngan, Sta. Fe

Shuttle Ferry – Sta. Fe

Super Shuttle – Pier 88 (Liloan) – Poro, Camotes

Santa Clara Shipping – Palompon, Leyte (from Danao)

Weesam – Tubigon, Bohol

Gabisan – Hilongos

Port authorities said cancellations were implemented progressively as weather conditions worsened and may continue until sea travel is deemed safe.

TS Basyang moves closer, warnings raise

As of 11 a.m., Thursday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that Tropical Storm Basyang continues to move closer to eastern Mindanao, with its center located 295 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

The storm packed maximum sustained winds of 65 kph with gusts of up to 80 kph and was moving westward at 25 kph.

TCWS No. 2 was raised over southern Cebu, southern Bohol, Siquijor, and parts of Negros Oriental, while TCWS No. 1 covered the rest of Cebu and large portions of the Visayas.

READ: Sea travel suspended in Northern Samar, Eastern Samar due to Basyang

Advisory to passengers

The coast guard and port authorities advised passengers to avoid going to ports unless they have confirmed sailing schedules, and they also urged shipping companies to regularly update the public on trip advisories.

Sea travel restrictions remain in effect as long as adverse weather conditions persist, with authorities prioritizing passenger safety amid the storm’s impact.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP