TS Basyang halts sea travel in the Visayas, 448 passengers stranded
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Hundreds of passengers and dozens of sea vessels were left stranded across ports in Central Visayas on Thursday, February 5, as maritime operations were suspended due to Tropical Storm Basyang.
The Coast Guard District Central Visayas (CGDCV) reported that 448 passengers were stranded as of Thursday morning after Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals (TCWS) Nos. 1 and 2 were raised over parts of the Visayas, prompting strict sea travel restrictions.
READ: Signal No. 2 up in southern Cebu as Basyang accelerates
Stranded vessels due to Basyang
In addition to stranded passengers, the CGDCV data showed that 65 vessels and 23 motor bancas are currently sheltering.
Moreover, 267 rolling cargoes, 52 vessels, and 3 motorbancas remain unable to sail as maritime movements continue to be restricted due to unsafe sea conditions.
Authorities said port operations remain limited as strong to gale-force winds continue to affect coastal and island routes.
Widespread trip cancellations
The Cebu Port Authority (CPA) Operations Center released several advisories from late Wednesday, February 4, to Thursday morning, which detailed extensive trip cancellations from Cebu and nearby ports due to Tropical Storm Basyang.
Cancelled ferry trips (from Cebu unless stated otherwise)
- Medallion – Dipolog
- Lapu-Lapu Shipping Lines – Baybay
- Seacat 1 – Baybay
- Starcraft / Starcraft 9 – Tubigon, Bohol
- Lite Cat / Lite Shipping – Tubigon, Tagbilaran, Loon (Bohol), San Carlos
- Fastcat / Fastcat M20 – Tubigon, San Carlos
- OceanJet – All trips
- SuperCat – All trips
- Jomalia – All trips
- Cokaliong – Surigao, Nasipit
- Starlite Ferries – Surigao, Dapitan
- Kho Shipping – Calbayog / Minta, Masbate
- Island Shipping – Guihulngan, Sta. Fe
- Shuttle Ferry – Sta. Fe
- Super Shuttle – Pier 88 (Liloan) – Poro, Camotes
- Santa Clara Shipping – Palompon, Leyte (from Danao)
- Weesam – Tubigon, Bohol
- Gabisan – Hilongos
Port authorities said cancellations were implemented progressively as weather conditions worsened and may continue until sea travel is deemed safe.
TS Basyang moves closer, warnings raise
As of 11 a.m., Thursday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that Tropical Storm Basyang continues to move closer to eastern Mindanao, with its center located 295 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.
The storm packed maximum sustained winds of 65 kph with gusts of up to 80 kph and was moving westward at 25 kph.
TCWS No. 2 was raised over southern Cebu, southern Bohol, Siquijor, and parts of Negros Oriental, while TCWS No. 1 covered the rest of Cebu and large portions of the Visayas.
READ: Sea travel suspended in Northern Samar, Eastern Samar due to Basyang
Advisory to passengers
The coast guard and port authorities advised passengers to avoid going to ports unless they have confirmed sailing schedules, and they also urged shipping companies to regularly update the public on trip advisories.
Sea travel restrictions remain in effect as long as adverse weather conditions persist, with authorities prioritizing passenger safety amid the storm’s impact.
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