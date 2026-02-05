Signal No. 2 up in southern Cebu as Basyang accelerates 

A glimpse of Basyang on Feb. 5, 2026. | via Nullschool Earth

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Several areas in southern Cebu on Thursday, February 5, have been placed under Storm Signal No. 2 as Tropical Storm Basyang (international name: Penha) accelerates toward Eastern Mindanao.

The state weather bureau hoisted Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2 in Samboan, Malabuyoc, Oslob, Ginatilan, Alegria, Dalaguete, Boljoon, Alcoy, Santander, Argao, and Badian.

READ: Basyang: LIVE UPDATES

Areas placed under Signal No. 2 will experience strong winds with speeds ranging from 66 to 80 kilometers per hour (kph), which have the potential to cause damage to properties, and are expected to arrive within 36 hours.

Meanwhile, the rest of Cebu remains under TCWS No. 1.

Tropical Storm Basyang accelerates

Basyang was last spotted 295 kilometers East of Hinatuan in Surigao del Sur, packing winds with a strength of up to 65 kph and gustiness reaching 80 kph.

The tropical storm has gained more speed as it makes its way to Eastern Mindanao.

READ: Preemptive evacuation ordered in Tandag City due to Basyang

Pagasa has not ruled out the possibility of Basyang further intensifying before making landfall over Surigao del Sur tonight.

Basyang will then cross Central Visayas, which is expected to bring heavy rains to the region.

“After crossing Mindanao, it is likely to emerge over Bohol Sea tomorrow morning and may pass close or make another landfall over Siquijor and the southern portion of Negros Oriental by tomorrow afternoon,” Pagasa stated. / ###

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