DOT chief Frasco’s issues: A take on how she could overcome them

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco (Official facebook page of Christina Frasco)

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — A former Mandaue City official said Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco could strengthen her leadership by acknowledging challenges and recalibrating strategies to support sector development.

Regal Oliva, former Mandaue City Treasurer, said she worked closely with Frasco during the latter’s tenure as mayor of Liloan, Cebu, where Oliva served as officer-in-charge of the municipal treasury.

READ: Netizens’ reactions on Christina Frasco’s ‘self-promotion’ tourism issue

According to Oliva, Frasco was a highly driven and hands-on leader whose management helped boost local revenues, with Liloan ranking first among municipalities in Cebu during her term.

“These are not opinions—they are facts,” Oliva said, citing measurable revenue growth and governance outcomes under Frasco’s leadership.

However, Oliva said the challenges of national office have exposed weaknesses not evident at the local level.

READ: DOT chief Frasco: Remove tourism materials bearing my image

She described Frasco’s appointment as Secretary of Tourism as a “stress test,” saying that the sector continues to face low visitor arrivals, high costs, and inadequate infrastructure. Oliva criticized what she described as an overreliance on press statements and public explanations, saying communication has increasingly overshadowed corrective action.

Oliva also raised concerns over perceptions that tourism promotions have become overly centered on the Secretary rather than destinations, communities, and tourism workers.

“In tourism, perception is reality,” she said, warning that visibility of leadership should not eclipse sector-building.

READ: Frasco grilled in Senate on ‘self-promo’ DOT ads

Despite the criticism, Oliva said she is not calling for Frasco’s removal. With no indication of an imminent Cabinet reshuffle, she noted that the Secretary remains in office until 2028 and still has time to recalibrate her approach.

Oliva said a shift toward quieter leadership, acknowledgment of shortcomings, and a renewed focus on results could still define Frasco’s legacy.

“Acknowledgment is not surrender….Leadership is also knowing when to stop explaining and start correcting,” said Oliva.

“There is still room to pivot. Still time to shift from self promotion to sector building. Still an opportunity to lead with substance over spectacle…..I hope she earns it back not through press conferences but through results,” she added.

The comments come as Secretary Frasco denied accusations that she was promoting herself through government tourism materials during a recent Senate Committee on Tourism hearing.

The secretary has gone viral over the circulation of tourism materials featuring her image, which critics say appeared to promote the official rather than the destinations themselves.

Frasco denied the accusations during a recent Senate Committee on Tourism hearing saying the images taken during official activities, including those from the Philippine Experience Program in South Cotabato, were documentation of legitimate engagements with tourism stakeholders and were part of efforts to develop destinations.

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