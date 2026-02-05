LIST: Cancelled sea trips from Cebu due to TS Basyang

Pagasa satellite image of TD Basyang.

Travel plans out of Cebu were disrupted as Tropical Storm (TS) Basyang prompted sea trip cancellations.

Shipping operators began halting trips to ensure passenger safety.

READ: Basyang: LIVE UPDATES

Here’s a running list of cancelled sea trips from Cebu linked to TD Basyang, updated as advisories come in.

READ: BasyangPH: No classes in entire Cebu on Feb. 5

Refresh this page to get latest updates.

LIST OF CANCELLED SEA TRIPS DUE TO TD BASYANG

From Cebu Port Authority as of 10:30 February 6, 2026

Super Shuttle Ferry

Pier 3 cancelled sea trips

Pier 1 cancelled sea trips

Feb 5 cancelled trips

Trans-Asia Shipping Lines as of 𝗙𝗲𝗯𝗿𝘂𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝟱, 𝟵 𝗔𝗠

Cebu to Cagayan de Oro | 8 PM

Cagayan de Oro to Cebu | 8 PM

Cagayan de oro to Tagbilaran | 7 PM

Ozamiz to Iligan | 8 AM

Iligan to Cebu via Ozamiz |4:15 PM

Ozamiz to Cebu | 8 PM

Masbate to Cebu | 6 PM

Trips departing February 6 (Friday)

Tagbilaran to Cagayan de oro | 7 PM

Cebu to Cagayan de Oro | 8 PM

Cagayan de Oro to Cebu | 8 PM

Cebu to Ozamiz | 7 PM

Cebu to Iligan via Ozamiz | 7 PM

Cebu to Iloilo | 6 PM

READ: TD Basyang halts sea travel in the Visayas, 448 passengers stranded

Trips departing February 7 (Saturday)

Iloilo to Cebu | 6 PM

Cancelled ferry trips (from Cebu unless stated otherwise)

Medallion – Dipolog

Lapu-Lapu Shipping Lines – Baybay

Seacat 1 – Baybay

Starcraft / Starcraft 9 – Tubigon, Bohol

Lite Cat / Lite Shipping – Tubigon, Tagbilaran, Loon (Bohol), San Carlos

Fastcat / Fastcat M20 – Tubigon, San Carlos

OceanJet – All trips

SuperCat – All trips

Jomalia – All trips

Cokaliong – Surigao, Nasipit

Starlite Ferries – Surigao, Dapitan

Kho Shipping – Calbayog / Minta, Masbate

Island Shipping – Guihulngan, Sta. Fe

Shuttle Ferry – Sta. Fe

Super Shuttle – Pier 88 (Liloan) – Poro, Camotes

Santa Clara Shipping – Palompon, Leyte (from Danao)

Weesam – Tubigon, Bohol

Gabisan – Hilongos

As of 10 a.m., February 5, Thursday, Pagasa says the center of TD Basyang was estimated 295 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

It packs maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 80 km/h, and central pressure of 1000 hPa

TD Basyang is moving westward at 25 km/h.

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