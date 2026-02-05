LIST: Cancelled sea trips from Cebu due to TS Basyang
Travel plans out of Cebu were disrupted as Tropical Storm (TS) Basyang prompted sea trip cancellations.
Shipping operators began halting trips to ensure passenger safety.
READ: Basyang: LIVE UPDATES
Here’s a running list of cancelled sea trips from Cebu linked to TD Basyang, updated as advisories come in.
READ: BasyangPH: No classes in entire Cebu on Feb. 5
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LIST OF CANCELLED SEA TRIPS DUE TO TD BASYANG
From Cebu Port Authority as of 10:30 February 6, 2026
Super Shuttle Ferry
Pier 3 cancelled sea trips
Pier 1 cancelled sea trips
Feb 5 cancelled trips
Trans-Asia Shipping Lines as of 𝗙𝗲𝗯𝗿𝘂𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝟱, 𝟵 𝗔𝗠
- Cebu to Cagayan de Oro | 8 PM
- Cagayan de Oro to Cebu | 8 PM
- Cagayan de oro to Tagbilaran | 7 PM
- Ozamiz to Iligan | 8 AM
- Iligan to Cebu via Ozamiz |4:15 PM
- Ozamiz to Cebu | 8 PM
- Masbate to Cebu | 6 PM
Trips departing February 6 (Friday)
- Tagbilaran to Cagayan de oro | 7 PM
- Cebu to Cagayan de Oro | 8 PM
- Cagayan de Oro to Cebu | 8 PM
- Cebu to Ozamiz | 7 PM
- Cebu to Iligan via Ozamiz | 7 PM
- Cebu to Iloilo | 6 PM
READ: TD Basyang halts sea travel in the Visayas, 448 passengers stranded
Trips departing February 7 (Saturday)
- Iloilo to Cebu | 6 PM
Cancelled ferry trips (from Cebu unless stated otherwise)
- Medallion – Dipolog
- Lapu-Lapu Shipping Lines – Baybay
- Seacat 1 – Baybay
- Starcraft / Starcraft 9 – Tubigon, Bohol
- Lite Cat / Lite Shipping – Tubigon, Tagbilaran, Loon (Bohol), San Carlos
- Fastcat / Fastcat M20 – Tubigon, San Carlos
- OceanJet – All trips
- SuperCat – All trips
- Jomalia – All trips
- Cokaliong – Surigao, Nasipit
- Starlite Ferries – Surigao, Dapitan
- Kho Shipping – Calbayog / Minta, Masbate
- Island Shipping – Guihulngan, Sta. Fe
- Shuttle Ferry – Sta. Fe
- Super Shuttle – Pier 88 (Liloan) – Poro, Camotes
- Santa Clara Shipping – Palompon, Leyte (from Danao)
- Weesam – Tubigon, Bohol
- Gabisan – Hilongos
As of 10 a.m., February 5, Thursday, Pagasa says the center of TD Basyang was estimated 295 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.
It packs maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 80 km/h, and central pressure of 1000 hPa
TD Basyang is moving westward at 25 km/h.
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