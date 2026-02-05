VP Sara Camp denies plans to present ‘Mary Grace Piattos’ in court

Vice President Sara Duterte (INQUIRER file photo / NIÑO JESUS ORBETA)

MANILA, Philippines — The defense team of Vice President Sara Duterte shoots down claims of the camp ever announcing plans to present “Mary Grace Piattos” in the proceedings of the impeachment complaints filed against her.

Atty. Michael Poa, one of Duterte’s lawyers, spoke out after media and social media reports suggested that the defense intended to present “Mary Grace Piattos” during the proceedings.

READ: Senators’ surnames, bakeshop name spotted in OVP secret fund receipts

“For clarity, this is inaccurate. I have not made any such statement, nor have I confirmed or announced any such course of action,” said Poa in a statement.

He then appealed to the media to “avoid attributing statements or positions that were never made, in the interest of a fair public discussion.”

“Mary Grace Piattos” is one of the infamous aliases used in the list of recipients of the Office of the Vice President’s confidential funds in 2022—which form part of the basis of the impeachment complaints against the vice president.

READ: Chua: Evidence against VP Sara Duterte is solid

Other similar sounding names were also discovered likewise derived from either popular brands, celebrity names and even politicians.

However, it was “Piattos” who notably received the largest share of confidential funds. /gsg

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