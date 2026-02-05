Cesafi 15U, 12U finals moved due to TS Basyang

One of the highlights of the Cesafi 15U semifinals | Sugbuanong Kodaker photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) has postponed the finals of its 15U and 12U basketball divisions due to Tropical Depression Basyang, which is affecting parts of the Visayas.

Originally scheduled for Thursday, February 5, at the Cebu Coliseum, the two finals series were moved to Friday, February 6, at the same venue following a decision by Cesafi officials earlier in the day.

In the Cesafi 15U finals, undefeated, top-seeded Cebu Institute of Technology–University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats will face defending champions University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers at 4 p.m.

Earlier at 3 p.m., the CIT-U Baby Wildcats will try to pull off an upset against unbeaten 12U defending champions Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons.

READ: Walang Pasok: Visayas, Mindanao LGUs suspend classes due to Basyang

Two battle-for-third games will precede the finals doubleheader. At 1 p.m., Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles take on San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC) Baby Warriors in the 12U division.

The 15U third-place game follows at 2 p.m. between SHS-AdC and University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers.

Game 2 of both finals series is set for Saturday, starting at 5 p.m., while a deciding Game 3, if necessary, will be played on Tuesday, February 10, at the Cebu Coliseum.

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