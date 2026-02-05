Pilapil beats Korean foe to win WBO Oriental Youth title

Angelus “Pitbull” Pilapil, spreading the Philippine flag while wearing the WBO belt around his waist | ARQ photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — ARQ Boxing Stable’s rising prospect Angelus “Pitbull” Pilapil captured the WBO Oriental Youth flyweight title with a lopsided unanimous decision over South Korea’s Dae San Yun in the main event of “Engkwentro 17: Binombahay” sa Dalaguete on Wednesday night, February 4, at the Dalaguete Sports Complex and Cultural Center in southern Cebu.

Pilapil controlled the eight-round contest, outworking the visiting Korean and leaving little doubt on the scorecards. Judges John Ceniza and Don Yballe both scored the bout 79–73, while Edward Ligas handed down an 80–72 card, all in favor of the Filipino.

READ: ‘Binombahay sa Dalaguete’ stakes vacant WBO Youth flyweight crown

The 22-year-old Pilapil improved his record to 7–0 with three knockouts. Yun, meanwhile, dropped to 4-3–2 with one knockout, as Pilapil snapped the Korean’s two-fight winning streak while extending his own unbeaten run.

In the co-main event, Big Yellow Boxing Stable’s Rhonvex Capuloy scored a fourth-round knockout against Boholano Jason Tinampay. Capuloy floored Tinampay at the 2:28 mark of the fourth round to boost his record to 14 wins, 11 by knockout, against four losses and three draws. Tinampay fell to 14–24–2 with 11 knockouts.

Another ARQ fighter, Speedy Boy Acope, eked out a split decision win over Alan Alberca in a tightly contested bout. Judge Rafael Osumo scored it 95–94, while Arnel Pasion had it 96–93 for Acope. Edwin Barrientos saw it the other way, 96–93, for Alberca.

ARQ’s Berland Robles also impressed, stopping Clyde Azarcon via first-round knockout in their six-round bout. Carl Penido likewise needed just one round to dispose of Jovel Siervo.

The fight card was co-promoted by the WBO, led by Asia Pacific chairman Leon Panoncillo, and the Dalaguete local government unit under Mayor Bembie Tambis.

READ: Shakur Stevenson dominates Teofimo Lopez to become 4-division champion

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