Legarda says unaware of term-sharing plan for Senate presidency

Sen. Loren Legarda

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Loren Legarda remained tight-lipped on alleged plans to install her as the next Senate chief, saying she was unaware of any term-sharing agreement or similar plans with Senate President Vicente Sotto III.

Legarda, who was earlier rumored to replace Sotto, was repeatedly asked in an ambush interview on Thursday if she had indeed been offered the post.

“I have no idea. I did not hear it yet,” Legarda told reporters.

When asked if she would be offered the post before her term ends in 2028, she said, “We have not discussed it yet, and don’t worry, I will raise your question with him.”

READ: Albuera Mayor Kerwin Espinosa surrenders to Cebu City court

READ: Sotto: Legarda eyed to sit as Senate president for 2 to 3 months

Sotto has confirmed that he and his allies “thwarted” an effort to unseat him.

While he did not explain how the majority bloc blocked the attempt, Sotto disclosed plans to elect Legarda as the first woman Senate president after the 2027 budget.

He added that this does not necessarily mean he will share a term with Legarda, as they would not serve equal time as Senate president.

When asked to comment on Sotto’s disclosure, Legarda said: “No idea, that’s why I don’t like to comment on something I have no idea about, and I was not informed.”

During the ambush interview, Legarda tried to avoid reporters’ questions, even setting conditions before responding. At one point, she asked reporters to identify the material of her earring, saying she would only answer questions if they got it right.

READ: Senate presidency offered to Legarda by coup plotters – Lacson

Later, when asked to categorically state whether the majority bloc remains solid, Sen. Loren Legarda responded with a closed-lip smile.

On February 4, members of the minority bloc — including Sen. Imee Marcos and Sen. Jinggoy Estrada — were seen exiting Legarda’s office. When asked about the agenda of her meeting with the minority bloc, Legarda told reporters, “People come in and out of session.”

“Why aren’t you covering my three-hour hearing on culture and the arts? Why isn’t there this much interest in the establishment of the Department of Culture? That’s my passion,” she added.

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