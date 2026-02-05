Storm safety: A practical guide for Filipino households

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CEBU, Philippines — Each year, an average of 20 tropical cyclones enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility, bringing with them strong winds, flooding, storm surges, and prolonged power outages that threaten the safety of Filipinos.

For families across Cebu and the rest of the country, storm preparedness can spell the difference between safety and disaster.

Disaster risk reduction officials consistently stress that preparation should not begin when a typhoon signal is raised, but long before clouds darken the sky.

From securing basic necessities to staying informed through credible sources, simple steps taken ahead of time can help protect lives and property.

Here are practical, year-round tips to help households prepare for storms.

Prepare your basic needs

One of the first lessons in disaster preparedness is ensuring that your household has enough supplies to last several days. Stock up on non-perishable food items, such as canned goods, instant noodles, rice, and biscuits. Clean drinking water is equally critical, especially in flood-prone areas where water sources may become contaminated.

Keep an emergency kit ready

An emergency kit should be accessible and regularly checked, not assembled at the last minute. It should include food, bottled water, essential medicines, and a complete first-aid kit. Flashlights with fresh batteries are safer than candles, particularly in cramped homes where fire risks are high.

Fully charged mobile phones and power banks are essential for communication and receiving updates. Candles and matches may serve as backup lighting, but these should be used with caution, especially during strong winds.

Check on all household members

Preparation should take into account the specific needs of every member of the household. Babies, senior citizens, and individuals with medical conditions may require special food, medication, or medical equipment.

Pet owners should also prepare for their animals by setting aside food, water, and a safe shelter. In emergencies, pets are often overlooked, especially during evacuations or floods.

Cancel non-essential trips

Storm warnings should be taken seriously. Cancel travel plans, work gigs, and non-essential activities once a weather disturbance is forecast. Road accidents, flooding, and landslides become more likely as a storm approaches, particularly in mountainous and low-lying areas.

Safety should always take priority over commitments.

READ: TS Basyang halts sea travel in the Visayas, 448 passengers stranded

Secure and waterproof valuables

Important documents such as birth certificates, land titles, passports, and insurance papers should be sealed in waterproof containers or plastic envelopes. Electronic devices and other valuables should be placed in elevated areas to protect them from floodwaters.

Preparing these items in advance reduces stress and prevents irreversible losses during evacuations.

Move to higher ground when necessary

Residents in flood-prone communities, coastal areas, and informal settlements are among the most vulnerable during storms. Authorities often advise early evacuation to higher ground or sturdier buildings before conditions worsen.

Waiting until flooding begins can make evacuation dangerous or impossible. Following local government advisories early can save lives.

Avoid shorelines and riverbanks

Storm surges and flash floods are among the deadliest hazards during typhoons. Residents are strongly advised to stay away from seashores, riverbanks, and estuaries, even before the storm makes landfall.

Misinformation spreads quickly during emergencies. To avoid confusion, rely only on verified news outlets and official advisories from agencies such as official media outlet, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), and local government units.

Updates can be accessed through television, radio, and mobile phones, especially during power interruptions.

READ: Signal No. 2 up in VisMin as Basyang nears eastern Mindanao

Stay home and follow authorities

When a storm arrives, the best safety option is often to stay indoors, remain calm, and follow official instructions. Avoid unnecessary travel, secure doors and windows, and be ready to evacuate if authorities issue further advisories.

As storms continue to test the country’s resilience, being ready is one of the most effective ways Filipinos can protect themselves, their families, and their communities.

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