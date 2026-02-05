20th Thirsty Football Cup: Over 160 teams set to show wares

One of the highlights in last year’s edition of the Thirsty Football Cup. | Thirsty Football Cup photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More than 160 teams are expected to see action in the 20th Thirsty Football Cup, one of Cebu’s biggest and longest-running football festivals.

The annual tournament is scheduled from February 20 to 22 at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC), which has long served as its home venue.

Tournament organizer John Pages said teams from outside Cebu are once again set to boost the competition. Expected participants will come from Davao, Cagayan de Oro, Bacolod, Batangas, Bohol (Tagbilaran, Panglao, and Alicia), Leyte, Bukidnon, Tagum, Maasin, San Carlos, Bago City, Escalante, Carmen, and various towns and cities across Cebu.

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A total of 13 age groups will be featured including: Players 7, 9, and 11; Girls 15 and 17; Boys 13, 15, 17, and 19; Men’s Open; Women’s Open; Mixed Open; and 40-above.

Entries for Players 11, Boys 13, and Boys 15 divisions are already full, while limited slots remain in Boys 17, Mixed Open, Players 9, and Players 7, along with the other categories.

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Registration for the 20th Thirsty Football Cup is open until Friday, February 6. Interested teams may visit the tournament’s official Facebook page for details.

Organizers also announced newly designed trophies and medals for the champions, as well as exclusive “Most Valuable Player” shirts for each age group. Side games, prizes, and the return of the popular photo contest are also lined up during the three-day event.

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