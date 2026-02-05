Fire in Tejero, Cebu City, damages 9 houses, displaces multiple families

An aerial view of the residential fire that hit Sitio Sagrada, Villagonzalo 1, Barangay Tejero, Cebu City, late Thursday morning, February 5. | Screengrabbed from CCDRRMO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A residential fire damaged nine houses and displaced several families in Sitio Sagrada, Villagonzalo 1, Barangay Tejero, Cebu City, late Thursday morning, February 5.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Cebu City reported that the fire broke out at around 11:52 a.m. and rapidly spread through closely built residential structures, prompting the raising of a first alarm at 11:54 a.m. and a second alarm at 12:02 p.m.

Firefighters declared the blaze under control at 12:11 p.m. and fully extinguished it at 12:35 p.m., about 43 minutes after the fire started.

Tejero fire damage and response

The fire affected nine residential structures with a total floor area of about 450 square meters. Seven houses were totally destroyed, while two sustained partial damage.

BFP said the fire affected around 15 families, with at least 55 individuals displaced.

Responding units included 12 firefighters, two ambulances, and 15 auxiliary personnel.

The estimated damage to property was placed at around ₱675,000.

READ: Tejero fire victims: Cebu City OKs P2.98M aid

Temporary shelter

Barangay officials said an evacuation center has already been pitched at Tejero Elementary School, complete with 12 tents and barangay personnel on standby. Portable toilets are also set to be installed at the site.

However, Barangay Captain Harold Seno said most of the families affected by the fire opted not to stay at the evacuation center and instead sought temporary shelter with their neighbors and relatives.

“Tu-anay 12 ka tents nga amoang giandam, tu-anay tanod, unya magpa-install na ko og portalet ugma. Ang mga evacuees wala manunga ngadto. Adto ra daw sila sa ilahang mga relatives,” Seno said in an interview with CDN Digital.

READ: 400 left homeless after huge fire hits Tejero, Cebu City

Minor injuries

BFP said one person sustained a minor laceration on the left index finger, while another experienced hyperventilation. Both were treated on site by the fire bureau’s medical team.

A fire investigator has been assigned to determine the cause and origin of the blaze, which remains under investigation.

READ: Massive fire razes 1,000 homes in Bongao, Tawi-Tawi

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